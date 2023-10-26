Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’re all guilty of ignoring our skin from time to time (some of us more than others), it’s key to remember that the skin is our body’s largest organ. And just like we’re told to drink loads of water throughout the day to keep our cells and organs hydrated, our skin needs water too. Enter body lotion. This handy-dandy body care essential was literally designed to keep our skin healthy, hydrated and happy.

It doesn’t just add water to your skin, though it can with helpful humectants like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. But body lotions actually form a protective barrier on the skin that prevents further water loss and shields the skin from environmental aggressors, like pollutants, that can cause inflammation and irritation. Not to mention, your skin just looks and feels better when hydrated.

Okay, so we know we need to apply body lotion regularly (ideally daily) in order to nourish our skin. But why then does it feel like such a chore? One reason, in our opinion, is that slathering on a bland ol’ body lotion might be effective at staving off dryness, but it strips us of the joy we get from using something special and memorable.

Then there is scented body lotion. Okay, now we’re getting somewhere. When your body lotion is packed with skin-friendly ingredients and boasts a delightful smell that makes you feel like a million bucks? That’s something to look forward to.

Whether you’re a fragrance aficionado or have steered clear of body lotions in the past due to their feminine or plain boring scents, we’re about to set you on a path of total freshness. Below, we’ve narrowed down the 10 best smelling body lotions for men that marry the benefits of quality skincare with phenomenal fragrance. Each of these picks is at the top of their game, so you really can’t go wrong.

What Are the Benefits of Using Body Lotion?

If you’re still not convinced body lotions deserve a spot in your body care rituals, here are a few more reasons why they absolutely do. In addition to hydrating and supporting the skin’s moisture barrier, high-quality body moisturizers contain complexion-benefiting ingredients that support brighter, firmer and more even skin. Ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide can also help protect your skin from UV rays and other environmental factors.

Scented body lotions are the best of both worlds. Not only do you get all the benefits of a protective skin moisturizer, but you get to smell yummy, too.

The Best Way to Apply Body Lotion

According to dermatologists, the best time to apply body lotion is after a shower, as the moisturizing ingredients will help lock in all the hydration that’s already on your skin. Lightly pat your skin dry with a towel, keeping it slightly damp. Take a generous amount of body lotion and massage it into your skin using circular motions until absorbed. Ideally, you want to repeat this routine daily.

What to Consider When Shopping for Men’s Body Lotion

Scent

If you’re reading this article, it’s evident that smelling good is important to you. Thus, it only makes sense to choose a scented body lotion you like and are excited to wear. Body lotions come in a range of different fragrance profiles, from masculine scents to airy aromas. Some will be strong enough to stand independently and last all day long, while others are lighter scents that can be layered with body wash and cologne.

Quality Ingredients

The primary role of a body lotion is to support healthy, hydrated skin. To do so, it needs a blend of hydrating humectants, moisturizing emollients and occlusives that help lock in all that goodness. Ingredients like botanical extracts, antioxidants and fatty acids that support skin health and appearance are also worth looking for. The best men’s body lotions will include a variety of nourishing, science-backed ingredients rather than pointless fillers that bulk up the formula without doing much for your skin.

Humectants: Humectants are hydrating ingredients that attract water from the environment and trap it in the skin. These lightweight hydrators (like hyaluronic acid and glycerin) are ideal for all skin types and don’t leave any greasy or sticky residue behind.

Emollients: Emollients make up the bulk of most body lotions. These moisturizing ingredients—such as shea butter, squalane and plant oils—help soften, smooth and condition skin.

Occlusives: Not every body lotion will have occlusives in its formula since they’re best for uber-dry skin. Occlusives are ingredients like petrolatum, silicones, dimethicone and waxes that sit on the top layer of the skin to prevent water loss.

Brand

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new sweater, cologne or body lotion, the brand is something you should always consider. Many of the best smelling body lotions for men come from established brands that have worked for years in the fragrance and body care world, such as Le Labo and Byredo. It’s also worth checking out new emerging brands like Blu Atlas for standout formulas and scents not everyone will have.

Price

Whatever your budget, take price into account when shopping for body lotions or any other skincare products for that matter. We’ll be honest—some of the best smelling body lotions for men do come with a higher price tag. And it’s all with good reason. What you get with a higher-quality lotion are usually better ingredients, more developed and long-lasting fragrances, first-rate formulas, Instagram-worthy packaging and an established brand that can afford to use the best of the best.

With that said, you don’t need to spend a fortune on body lotion to find one you love. Plenty of great brands out there balance high-quality formulas with reasonable prices. Plus, if your lotion isn’t super expensive, you won’t hesitate to reach for it more often.

Size

Along the same lines as price, you want to pay attention to the size of the bottle you’re buying. If you use lotion daily, a teeny bottle won’t last long before it’s time for a refill. On the flip side, if you use scented body lotion sporadically or only on special occasions, then a smaller, more expensive bottle might be worth it.

Texture

Everybody, whether you’re oily or dry, should moisturize. Yep, we’re looking at you, oily skin types. However, the texture (or thickness) of your body lotion will vary based on your skin type and preferences. For instance, you may prefer a lighter, thinner formula in the spring and summer and a creamier texture in the fall and winter months.

As a rule of thumb, those with dry or mature skin should opt for a thicker, creamier lotion that will combat dryness and scaliness with a decadent blend of plant oils and emollients. These richer formulas are also perfect for targeting dry spots, such as the knees and elbows. If you have oily skin or just don’t like the feel of a heavy cream, go for a lightweight water-based lotion instead. This consistency will still hydrate and nourish the skin without feeling greasy or sticky.

Skin Concerns

In addition to considering your skin type, keep your skin goals and concerns in mind. For example, if you struggle with eczema or sensitive skin, you want to ensure your body lotion is suitable for those conditions. If you have dullness, body acne or keratosis pilaris, you may want to look for body lotions with exfoliating ingredients such as AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) or BHAs (beta hydroxy acids).

The Best Smelling Body Lotions for Men

Ready to smell incredible? Keep reading to discover our top 10 picks for the best smelling body lotions that will have you feeling smooth, hydrated and effortlessly fresh.

Choosing our number one pick was easy. The Blu Atlas Body Lotion targets skin concerns like dullness, roughness and (of course) dryness with its deeply nourishing, all-natural formula. Inside you have hydrating squalane and fucus vesiculosus extract, a type of brown algae aberrantly high in skin-healthy antioxidants and vitamins. Shea butter, jojoba seed oil and fatty acids cushion the skin and soothe common irritations associated with dryness.

As for scent, the Body Lotion comes in two different options: Classic and Coconut Apricot. Coconut Apricot is light, fruity and perfect for summer. But if you want something truly masculine, go for the brand’s signature scent. Classic is earthy, fresh and slightly “cologney,” so it will pair well with any of your green, aquatic or woody colognes. The fragrance also has great lasting power, so you can rock it as your everyday scent.

This hydrating lotion is also vegan, cruelty-free, made without artificial fragrances, and formulated according to clean beauty standards. In fact, 96 to 100 percent of the ingredients from every Blu Atlas product are naturally sourced. Because the lotion marries hardcore hydrators with velvety emollients, it’s rich enough for dry skin types and spreadable enough for those with oily or normal skin. Yep, this best smelling body lotion really is the best of both worlds.

Skin Type: All | Price: $40 | Size: 8 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Fragrance: Classic or Coconut Apricot | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, jojoba oil, seaweed

If you’re not already familiar with Henry Rose, here’s what you need to know. The fragrance company—which launched in 2019 and was founded by award-winning actress Michelle Pfeiffer—follows strict sustainability and safety standards, making its fine fragrances the first ever to be EWG-verified. Apart from its fragrance line, Henry Rose’s celebrity-approved scented body creams are buttery, moisturizing and smell divine.

You can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s unisex scents, but Jake’s House Body Cream is our pick for one of the best smelling body lotions for men. The scent is clean and ultra-fresh with fragrance notes of water, soft musk and honeyed neroli. It stands alone without being overpowering or nauseating, but it’s also subtle enough to layer underneath your favorite cologne. A cocktail of hydrators, vitamins and moisturizers is like a hug for the skin, leaving you soft and smooth. With its sleek, heavy black glass jars, this is a luxurious lotion through and through.

Skin Type: All | Price: $65 | Size: 200 mL | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Fragrance: Clean and aquatic | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, vitamin E, vitamin B5

If you’re already on board with the Malin+Goetz Rum fragrance hype (or just like a boozy fragrance), this is right up your alley. The scent, which is inspired by old world bay rum sailors used when traveling through the Caribbean, has a delectable dark, spicy and seductive aroma that is a treat to the senses. It toes the line between fresh-smelling (like sipping a rum cocktail on the beach) and warming, so it’s a perfect post-shower fragrance whether you’re on a beach vacation or chilling on the couch. This is one of the strongest fragrances on our list, so you can rock it on its own or pair it with the Dark Rum EDP.

As for the consistency: It’s incredibly lightweight but richly moisturizing. The milky texture melts into the skin, only leaving behind intense hydration. There are no nasties in this natural formula, only top-notch ingredients like skin-strengthening fatty acids, soothing bisabolol and restorative avocado oil.

Skin Type: All | Price: $38 | Size: 8.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Fragrance: Dark rum | Key Ingredients: Fatty acids, vitamin B5, avocado and grapeseed oils

We love the scent combination of this body cream. Like the name suggests, the Mandarin & Rosemary Body Cream lingers on the skin with all-natural rosemary leaf and citrus oils that harmonize into a soft citrusy aroma. This instant mood-lifter brightens your spirit and skin thanks to an anti-aging blend of plant-based antioxidants like vitamins C and E.

Every single ingredient has a purpose, whether it’s to moisturize, soften or protect. The result is youthful-looking skin and unmatched levels of hydration. Key conditioning components here are shea butter, jojoba, almond, grapeseed and rosehip oils which whisk away any signs of dryness. Mandarin orange oil improves elasticity and suppleness, while vitamin-rich wheat germ extract firms and smooths. This vegan, organic body cream is the perfect follow-up after your morning shower when you want to feel rejuvenated.

Skin Type: All | Price: $72 | Size: 500 mL | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Fragrance: Mandarin and rosemary | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, mandarin peel oil, wheat germ extract

If you are in the market for a luxurious body lotion with an even more luxurious scent, consider Byredo’s Gypsy Water Body Lotion. Gypsy Water (one of the brand’s best-selling fragrances) is meant to evoke the smells and sensations of gypsy nights spent in the forest. So while it opens with a hit of citrus, you mostly get deep, woodsy notes from incense, pine needle, amber and sandalwood.

Consider this the version of the Gypsy Water cologne that you get to slather all over your skin rather than spray on. It goes on smoothly and easily, leaving behind no residue or stickiness—only its iconic scent. The lotion is lightweight and gentle enough for daily use, so it can serve as a base layer for your cologne or stand on its own.

While it does moisturize the skin, out of all the body lotions on our list, this one focuses more on fragrance than skincare. So if you have super parched skin and need something heavy-duty, this won’t be the one for you, especially at this price tag.

Skin Type: Best for oily and normal skin types | Price: $73 | Size: 7.6 oz | Cruelty-Free: No | Fragrance: Woody | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, glycerin

Specializing in affordable body care that combines high-potency skincare actives, exotic ingredients and alluring fragrances, Saltair is a brand you should always have on your shelf. While most of their scents are more feminine leaning, Black Tide is absolutely masculine with notes of sunny mandarin, white jasmine, ocean musk, amber and a cooling marine accord. The scent is long-lasting and layers well under musky aquatic colognes.

In keeping with its beachside theme, this body lotion is infused with microalgae to replenish the skin and coconut oil to nourish any dried-out areas. Even if you don’t like the feel of lotion, this one will convert you. Just a few strokes and the pillowy texture sinks right in, providing weightless moisturization with squalane, magnesium and an abundance of plant oils.

Skin Type: All | Price: $14 | Size: 14 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Fragrance: Bright and aquatic | Key Ingredients: Algae, magnesium, squalane

While most body lotions have a base of water, the Perfect Zen Body Lotion by Ursa Major kicks things off with a generous dose of organic aloe vera leaf juice, which provides lightweight hydration and soothes any sensitivity. To keep the skin glowing, it also contains sunflower seed oil (to retain moisture), meadowfoam seed oil (for lightweight hydration and antioxidant benefits) and lavender (to rejuvenate the mind and skin).

The fragrance, which is clean, green and always fresh smelling, is all thanks to a curated blend of essential oils and extracts—think sweet orange peel, bergamot, petitgrain, sandalwood and cedar. The combination is zen out of zen (get it?) and smells good on anyone. Throw this in your gym bag or keep it on your bathroom counter to apply on days when you want to smell absolutely sublime.

Skin Type: All | Price: $28 | Size: 8 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Fragrance: Sweet orange, bergamot, cedar | Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, sunflower seed oil, meadowfoam

If you love dark and sultry scents you could cuddle up to the fire with, the Hinoki Body Cream will tick all your boxes and more. The Hinoki scent is inspired by the Buddhist temples of Mount Koya in Japan, capturing the warmth and mysticism behind such an ancient forest. Intrigued? It’s hard not to be.

This best smelling body lotion is comforting yet unique, with hints of earth, smoke, spice and musk. Hinoki Body Cream’s scent is spellbinding, to say the least, but the hydration levels are also a homerun thanks to ingredients like avocado oil, shea butter, coconut oil, rosemary and allantoin. Technically, all skin types can use this plant-based formula. But the texture is so richly decadent (like a jar of thick icing) that we think dry skin types will get the most out of it. It’s also fantastic in cold weather when your skin needs some extra TLC. That said, the finish is non-greasy and fast absorbing, so your skin drinks it right up.

Skin Type: Dry | Price: $53 | Size: 8.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Fragrance: Hinoki Woods | Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, shea butter, coconut oil

To rapidly recharge your skin’s hydration levels (and smell like your sexiest self), you need this Age Defying Probiotic Lotion from Zents. A therapeutic fragrance blend of sandalwood, fir needle, bergamot and bay is grounding and strengthening, just like a hike through the woods. Earth is warm and fresh, intoxicating yet gentle and it can be mixed and matched with other body care products and fragrances.

Packed with probiotic peptides, organic shea butter, coconut oil and lotus flower, this youth-preserving lotion works for everyone, but it’s ideal for dry or aging skin types that want an extra smooth, supple appearance. To get the most out of this restorative lotion, apply it to damp skin right when you get out of the shower. This gives the lotion’s probiotics and hyaluronic acid the water they need to hydrate and plump the skin (pro tip: apply it after you’ve turned the water off while you’re still in the shower before toweling). Have extremely dry skin? Try mixing it with body oil.

Skin Type: Best for dry, mature skin types | Price: $45 | Size: 6 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Fragrance: Sandalwood and fir needle | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, hyaluronic acid, probiotics

Add this body lotion to your cart if you want to feel minty fresh. Horace’s Nourishing Body Lotion gets its gorgeous scent from pure peppermint oil (nothing artificial here, folks), which is sure to put a pep in your step morning or night.

Alongside peppermint is ultra-conditioning shea butter which can bring even the driest skin back to life, as well as sunflower and avocado oils, both of which are rich in protective antioxidants. You’ve also got hydrating glycerin, calming papyrus milk and anti-inflammatory calendula, which is incredible for sensitive skin. The 98 percent natural formula penetrates quickly into the skin. It doesn’t leave behind any tacky residue, so you don’t have to wait around before getting dressed and going about your day.

Skin Type: All | Price: $14 | Size: 250 mL | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Fragrance: Mint | Key Ingredients: Papyrus milk, avocado oil, calendula

Answering Your Frequently Asked Questions

Is a man’s skin different from a woman’s?

Yes! Other than men having significantly more hair, there are some biological differences in men’s and women’s skin. For one, men’s skin is about 25 percent thicker than women’s. This is due to more androgen (aka testosterone) production. The result is tougher, more textured skin that is usually less soft and sensitive than women’s. Men also have oilier skin—once again, thanks to androgen production—which can increase their chance of acne and clogged pores.

Is it normal for men to use body lotion?

While body lotions and creams have traditionally been thought of as feminine, body lotions are a genderless body care product that’s totally normal for men to use. In fact, more men should use body lotion to avoid dry and itchy skin. It might take a while to get used to having one in your routine, but once you start, you’ll become obsessed with how healthy and hydrated your skin feels.

What happens if you don’t moisturize your body?

When you fail to keep your body moisturized, your skin suffers. Because the skin needs moisture and body lotions and creams help to support the skin barrier and lock in that hydration, when you’re not regularly moisturizing, you can begin to see skin issues such as dryness, irritation, redness, dullness and flakiness. If this continues for years on end, concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles and a lack of elasticity will also appear, and those can’t be fixed just with moisturizer.

Is it okay to put scented body lotion on your face?

While you might be tempted to use one product for both the skin on your face and body, we advise keeping body lotion solely on the body—especially if it’s scented. That’s because the skin on our face is a lot more sensitive than the skin on our body, so products that work wonderfully for your arms and legs could cause breakouts or irritation when applied to the face. So unless your body lotion says explicitly it can be used on the face and body, just stick to separate products.

Does body lotion expire?

On average, body lotion can last 12 to 24 months once open if stored away from heat, humidity and sunlight. You’ll want to use your body lotion in this time frame for optimum results. Generally, using expired body lotion isn’t harmful, but you won’t get the maximum benefits, and there’s always a risk of irritation when using expired body care products.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

