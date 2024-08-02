Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your lips hydrated is an afterthought during the summer. But if you’re not making sure your pout stays moisturized in the heat and sun, it can lead to dry, cracked and burned lips. Add in windburn, and you’ve got painful and irritated lips. That’s why stocking up on lip balms that help beat dry lips during the summer is essential.

Related: This $15 Lip Balm Helped Protect My Lips From Sunburn As a beauty writer, I can go on and on about my favorite products. However, chats about SPF send me into overdrive. Maybe it’s the protective benefits or the radiant glow sunscreen often leaves behind? I just don’t ever get tired of talking about it. Whipped sun-blocking creams and hydrating mists with SPF only scratch […]

The best lip balms feature formulas with healing ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E and offer immediate relief. They also come in fragrance-free options for those with sensitive skin, and tons of products have delicious scents (think vanilla and apple) that linger all day. Whether you’re looking for a traditional balm that you can swipe on or a tub of creamy balm that you can dip into when you need it, ahead, we compiled a list of the best lip balms, ranging from affordable picks to splurge-worthy compacts.

EltaMD UV SPF Lip Balm

The EltaMD UV SPF Lip Balm stops sunburned lips before they even begin. The formula nourishes lips with Hydromanil for immediate and long-lasting hydration. It also has zinc oxide to protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. The lip balm is water-resistant for up to 30 minutes and stays put through humidity and sweat — only $17!

Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment

Those who prefer a traditional balm can opt for this one from Fresh. The lip balm has a creamy texture that repairs the look of dry, damaged lips and moisturizes them for up to 24 hours. It’s packed with unique ingredients like sugar to hydrate and hyaluronic acid, which is known for locking in moisture up to 10 times the water weight of the skin. Better yet, it also leaves lips with a plump finish — $28 at Nordstrom!

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lip Balm B5

La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast Lip Balm B5 is an excellent fragrance-free pick that hydrates and relieves dry lips. The balm features shea butter that instantly delivers a dose of moisture to your pout — just $10!

Farmacy Lip Smoothie Vitamin C + Peptide Lip Balm

When your lips really need some relief, reach for the Farmacy Lip Smoothie Vitamin C + Peptide Lip Balm. It’s a smoothie for your lips. Not only does it hydrate, but it also smooths lines and visibly plumps your pout — $22 at Sephora!

L’Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Lip Balm

Shea butter is the star ingredient in L’Occitane’s lip balm, but it also includes sunflower oil, vitamin E and beeswax to comfort, soften and restore dry lips — just $13!

Tata Harper Lip Crème

The Tata Harper Lip Crème gives you the best of both worlds — relief for your chapped lips and a hint of tint. Even though it’s pricier than other options, it’s worth every penny. It’s smooth like a balm and also offers anti-aging benefits “that rejuvenate the lip contour and envelop lips in plumping moisture for a cushiony, soft-shine finish,” the brand says — $42 at Tata Harper!

Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Balm

If you want your lips to feel luxurious, make sure you stock up on the Sara Happ Lip Slip One Luxe Balm. The balm includes everything you need for the most hydrated and glossiest lips ever. You can wear it all day and overnight — $30 at Nordstrom!

Pro tip: Wear it overnight as a lip mask and wake up to skin that feels plump and moisturized for all-day comfort.

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment

Are you looking for an affordable balm? Aquaphor’s Lip Repair Ointment is tried and true for helping to heal lips. It comes in an easy-to-use tube that you squeeze, so you don’t have to use your finger to apply it — only $4 at Amazon!

Gucci Baume Nourrisant Universel Multi-Use Balm

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a lip balm, add this chic compact from Gucci to your cart. It’s a multitasking balm that is best for use on your lips and other dry skin areas. The fragrance-free formula melts into your skin — $60 at Nordstrom!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kiehl’s Buttermask Intense Repair Lip Treatment

Kiehl’s is known for its effective and soothing formulas suitable for all skin types, and this— intense lip treatment is no exception. The cream features a rich texture that glides over lips to help heal flakey, chapped skin — $28 at Amazon!