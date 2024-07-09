Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a beauty writer, I can go on and on about my favorite products. However, chats about SPF send me into overdrive. Maybe it’s the protective benefits or the radiant glow sunscreen often leaves behind? I just don’t ever get tired of talking about it. Whipped sun-blocking creams and hydrating mists with SPF only scratch the surface of products I’ve tested and loved. If I had to pick my favorite type of sunscreen, I’d say invisible ones that don’t leave behind a cast are tied neck-and-neck with SPF-enriched lip balms.

Related: I'm a Redhead and I Didn't Burn Once on Vacation With These Sunscreens As a redhead, I take sun protection very seriously. I’m the type of person who will apply sunscreen before going out at night. (Is that excessive? Yes, but my foundation has SPF built in . . . and when you’re as pale as me, you can never be too safe!) For my recent vacation to […]

It may come as a surprise but your lips need sun protection, too. Like the rest of your skin, lips experience sunburn. I forgot to pack an SPF lip treatment during a trip to St. Lucia and my lips burned in no time. The unexpected swelling and relentless peeling were more than enough of an incentive for me not to leave SPF lip balms behind in the future. Jack Black’s Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 Duo is one of my go-to picks.

Get the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm for just $15 at Nordstrom!

This two-piece duo may be small in size but it checks off all the boxes. Available for just $15 at Nordstrom, the Intense Therapy Lip Balm forms a protective barrier that prevents water loss and repairs chapped, damaged skin. The application is simple. Evenly swipe on generous layers to lips at least 30 minutes before going on into the sun. You can apply throughout the day whenever your lips feel dry or chapped. That’s it. You’re good to go!

This lip balm delivers such great results because of its jam-packed formula. Shea butter and avocado oil are natural emollients that work to hydrate the lips. Vitamin E is another standout ingredient. The superstar antioxidant protects the lips against free-radical damage while green tea delivers anti-inflammatory benefits. Not only does it protect against harmful sun rays, but it also helps repair sunburned lips.

So many of Us have incorporated sunscreen into our routines. This nourishing lip treatment is a helpful addition to the line-up.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm for just $15 at Nordstrom!