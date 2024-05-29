Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Let’s take a quick look at our summer wardrobe. Yes, we have a ton of shorts, T-shirts and maxi dresses ready in our closet. However, we don’t have enough pants for the scorching summer heat. While some may raise an eyebrow at why you want to wear pants, we know they can complete your outfit, especially when you want to look cool for the summer.
If you need to switch up your style, there are a ton of pants on the market. It’s always possible to add a few more pairs to your collection, and the best places to score great deals are Amazon and Nordstrom. We rounded up the best pants to add to your closet. Most of them are different styles you can choose from, like wide-leg, low-rise, cargo and even distressed boyfriend jeans! They offer different materials to make you look and feel good, too! Since summer is almost here, please keep reading to see our favorite picks — and make room in your summer wardrobe!
15 Best Jeans and Pants to Wear All Summer Long
-
- We love these pants that earn you compliments every time you wear them and are perfect for dressing up or down.
- These high-waisted pants have so much movement that over 10,000 shoppers have given them five stars. They love that the material doesn’t drag on the ground.
- Looking for a laid-back style? This pair from Good American features stretchy material and raw hems that’ll make everything pain-free while you’re out for the night.
- Clock out for the summer with these cargo pants. This pair features a ton of pockets to store your lip balm, phone, and other essentials.
- Many generations swear by Levi’s. This signature pair is on sale and features a snug fit that stays true to size all summer long.
- Linen pants are great for trapping heat and won’t make you sweat, so add these linen pants to stay cool for the summer.
- You are giving a chill vibe lounging around your summer beach house wearing these cotton pants.
- Take a stroll at the beach wearing these cotton pants when the sun goes down. They have cotton and linen material that won’t make you break a sweat in the heat.
- Look chic and fashionable wearing these high-waisted bootcut pants to the office.
- Summer means comfort, and these boho joggers are perfect and comfortable enough to slay throughout the season.
- Start yoga in the summer mornings with these yoga pants that will prevent you from slipping while class is in session.
- Are you trying to figure out what to wear for a date night? These trousers, with their lift-tuck technology, slim and flatter your figure.
- Add a little flare to your closet. This pair of flare jeans never goes out of style and has been on trend for a minute.
- There’s something about boyfriend jeans. They’re incredibly roomy, and this pair features a faded color that makes you want to wear them every summer day.
- Shoppers say these bell-bottom jeans are “comfortable” and “make the booty look great!”