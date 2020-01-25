The 15 Absolute Best Travel Shoes Available Right Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Keeping ourselves as comfortable as possible is the number one priority while traveling. This is especially important when it comes to footwear. We don’t want to get unwanted blisters or other scratches on our feet when embarking on major trips!

So what makes a good travel shoe? It has to fit your needs and look and be the most comfortable version of that particular style. If you’re a low-key traveler that doesn’t mind rocking some slides or sneakers, or if you prefer to look more elegant like people did back when taking a flight was a glamorous affair, there is a pair of shoes that can suit your needs. Checking reviews online is the best way to go while shopping. If multiple reviewers mention just how optimal a certain shoe is, that’s a sign that you’re in the right place.

We like every pair of shoes that we buy to have versatility, so it’s important to find ones that you won’t necessarily want to wear solely for traveling. If you’re stepping off a plane and heading straight to an upscale dinner, comfortable heels are a must. If you can’t get away with wearing your UGGs to an event, consider wearing an elevated pair of ankle booties. The perfect pair of travel shoes are out there, and to help you on your search we’ve picked out 15 of the absolute best available on Zappos right now!

1. These Easy Slides

If you’re hopping on a ferry in the summertime or heading straight to the beach, then these are for you. Feel free to add a chunky sock if you’re worried about being chilly!

Get the Tory Burch Lina Slide (originally $148) on sale for just $100, available on Zappos!

2. These Moto Boots

Is it just Us, or are these perfect for the daily commute? Subway style at its sleekest!

Get the Born Ozark (originally $14o) on sale for just $198, available on Zappos!

3. These Heeled Ballet Shoes

Turn to these when you want a little lift while catching the train to work!

Get the Clarks Mallory Berry wedges (originally $95) on sale for just $63, available on Zappos!

4. These Durable Wedges

If your weather app is stressing you out, there’s one solution — and it’s these beauties.

Get the SOREL Joan of Arctic Wedge II Zip wedge booties for $200, available on Zappos!

5. These Ultra-Comfy Ankle Boots

When you’re traveling for business and don’t have time to stop at the hotel before a client dinner, an ankle boot is the move!

Get the Clarks Addiy Terri boots (originally $130) on sale for just $117, available on Zappos!

6. These Classic Sandals

There is no better traveling sandal than a Birkenstock — they’re what vacation dreams are made of!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona slide sandals for $100, available on Zappos!

7. These Edgy Combat Boots

When rain is on the horizon but you want to look stylish on the commute, combat boots are the way to go.

Get the Born Neon (originally $150) on sale for just $101, available on Zappos!

8. These Timeless Kicks

For an airplane, a bus, a train — you name it. Chuck Taylors are the ultimate must-have!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi for $55, available on Zappos!

9. These Bestselling Wedge Sneakers

We’ve long been fans of wedge sneakers — they’re the best of both worlds. This zip makes them perfect for slipping them off during your TSA moment at the airport.

Get the Steve Madden Wedgie Sneaker for $70, available on Zappos!

10. These Warm and Cozy Boots

No winter travel is complete without UGGs — they’re the best for any situation.

Get the UGG Classic Mini Fluff boots (originally $150) on sale for just $79, available on Zappos!

11. These Heavy-Duty Slippers

These are made for air travel — slip them on and off comfortably and don’t fret about the plane’s brisk temperatures. The fur trim has you covered!

Get the UGG Coquette slippers for $120, available on Zappos!

12. These Elegant Boots

If your excursion involves walking after a train or bus voyage, these gems are ideal.

Get the Franco Sarto Happily boots (originally $139) on sale for just $97, available on Zappos!

13. These Adorable Platform Sneakers

Sometimes, a sneaker is the only option — and this platform is our top pick for a comfortable journey.

Get the Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker for $80, available on Zappos!

14. These Standard Flats

A classic flat is a welcome addition to any traveler’s suitcase. They are essential when you need an extra pair of shoes that won’t take up too much space.

Get the SoftWalk Sonoma for $100, available on Zappos!

15. These Walkable Heels

Heading straight to a rehearsal dinner or fancy affair after a flight? This sandal is goals!

Get the Steve Madden Irenee Sandal (originally $82) on sale for just $70, available on Zappos!

