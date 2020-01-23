Feel Like a Style Star With the Help of This Dreamy Balloon-Sleeve Blouse

Actor Colton Haynes may have just discovered the magic of Amazon this week, but the truth is they’ve been running the show for quite some time! In fact, they have even become experts in the fashion and style department. We can’t pinpoint exactly when this happened, but we sure are glad it did — you can truly find some amazing pieces there. The best part? So much of the fabulous fashion is completely affordable!

Right now we are absolutely loving this incredible blouse that’s as dreamy as can be. It was already quite a steal even at full price, but now it’s been marked down to an even lower number! This is a deal that’s definitely hard to resist — in fact, we’ve already added it to our carts!

Get the BELONGSCI Women’s Balloon Sleeve V-Neck Blouse (originally $38) on sale for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This BELONGSCI top has all the elements that we desire when we want to feel like boho chic goddesses. It’s super flowy thanks to its oversized ballon sleeves. We’re getting serious ’70s glam vibes here, which is exactly what we’re looking for!

The top has a loose fit throughout and runs true to size, although if you want to go for an exaggerated baggy fit you can consider ordering a size up. It’s made from a super comfy material that’s light and airy, which is perfect for a spring or summer day. The bodice of this blouse is fully lined so you won’t have to worry about it being see-through.

You have 22 different colors and patters to choose from, and we’re having a lot of trouble picking out just one. From the standard solid shades to palm tree leaf and animal print patterns, each and every version of this blouse is as gorgeous as it gets.

Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers are gushing about this top as much as we are. One reviewer says that it makes them feel “fancy” even when they pair it with a simple pair of jeans! Whatever you wear this blouse with, it has the capacity to make your look instantly elevated — even a pair of basic black leggings! We’re not surprised that shoppers say that they “get so many compliments” every time that they wear it — just look at it! Can you tell that we’re totally in love?

