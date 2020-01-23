This Elegant Take On a Leather Moto Jacket Is Miraculously Under $200!

Is it just Us, or do leather jackets all seem to look the same lately? We have nothing against the tried-and-true style of the moto jacket — we just want to spice things up every now and then! Plus, we like to stand out and look different. And while moto jackets are without a doubt eternally stylish, sporting a unique look is never a bad thing.

If you’re looking to pick up a new leather jacket that’s different than everything else that’s out there, you have to follow four simple rules. For starters, it has to be comfortable, functional, look like something out of a fashion magazine and be priced appropriately. Honestly, it’s a lot to ask! Luckily, all of those requirements are met with this leather jacket that we unearthed at Nordstrom — and it’s seriously affordable to boot!

Get the Chelsea 28 Leather Moto Jacket (originally $299) on sale for just $179, available at Nordstrom!

To put it simply, this leather jacket from Chelsea 28 checks every box in our book. We love that the design embodies all of the timeless elements that drew us to moto jackets in the first place, but also spins it on its head with seriously sleek aviation-style vibe! This piece is as cool and trendy as it gets, and we can’t believe that we can pick it up at this stellar price point.

This genuine lather jacket is made from imported materials and it’s been professionally treated, which means that you can be assured that you’re getting some of the best quality possible. Its design is completely sophisticated and fresh, so we’re confident you’ll feel like a total boss while rocking it.

Get the Chelsea 28 Leather Moto Jacket (originally $299) on sale for just $179, available at Nordstrom!

The stand-up collar adds an air of elegance to this look, and the stitching of the leather panels is impeccable. It has a zip-up closure that is expertly hidden by the aforementioned panel when this jacket is closed up. There are also two zipper pockets on either side of the jacket, as well as convenient zipper openings on the ends of the sleeves. If the weather is slightly warmer, those openings can help create more breathing room while you’re wearing the jacket.

Nordstrom shoppers are praising this jacket for its “buttery soft leather” and “luxurious” feel. One review exclaimed that this jacket “was worth every penny” — and they even mentioned that they paid full price! If a shopper thought it was worth the big bucks before this jacket even went on sale, then we’re truly getting a bargain here with this Chelsea 28 number! Isn’t it the best when that happens?

See it: Get the Chelsea 28 Leather Moto Jacket (originally $299) on sale for just $179, available at Nordstrom!

Looking for something different? Check out all of the styles from Chelsea 28 and shop all of the coats, jackets and blazers available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!