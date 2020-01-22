We’ve almost made it through half of the winter season, and we honestly couldn’t be happier. Our excitement is not just related to the fact that warmer temperatures are on the way (sort of), but also because we all know this is the best time to score big on a bunch of cold-weather gear.

We like to stay one step ahead — and absolutely love a good bargain too. That’s exactly why this is the opportune time to shop for items like coats and heavy-duty jackets. In fact, we’re particularly loving this Lauren Ralph Lauren parka that we discovered at Nordstrom for 50% off!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Faux Fur Trim Parka (originally $330) on sale for just $165, available at Nordstrom!

You truly can’t go wrong with a classic quilted parka, and this Lauren Ralph Lauren version is the epitome of what you want outerwear to look like. The length is ideal and covers enough of your legs to keep you warm, the design isn’t overly flashy or gaudy and it’s as practical as can be!

There are a number of small accents worth noting that make this parka stand out from the rest. This coat has been stitched using princess seams, which are rounded seams that extend from the side chest area down the front of the coat. This type of stitching is designed to give a garment a fitted shape that’s meant to more closely follow a woman’s figure. In a sea full of boxy and bulky winter coats, this one has a shape that’s known to flatter and accentuate — and what’s more fabulous than that?

There are also a number of tiny faux-leather details sprinkled through this parka’s design that give it a timeless, vintage-inspired look. The coat also has a faux-fur trimmed hood to keep your head warm and it’s also lined with a plush faux-shearling material that adds to its overall comfort. It comes in four different colors — creamy white, army green, navy blue and chic black. All of these options are next level, and we’d be happy to have any of them!

We honestly can’t believe how amazing this deal is. Finding a coat as beautiful as this Lauren Ralph Lauren number at this price point is definitely hard to come by. The best part is that this parka is an absolutely iconic winter coat, and you’ll be able to wear it for a long, long time. Order it now before there aren’t any left!

