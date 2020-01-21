Let’s face it: Weatherproof and weather-resistant boots are more often than not fairly unfashionable! Most companies favor functionality over style when it comes to this footwear category — but why can’t we get the best of both worlds?

The shoes that Sperry designs — specifically their classic boots — have totally solved this dilemma for Us. They’re seriously stylish and can protect our feet from the elements. The good news? Right now, you can score so many of their classic boots in various styles on sale at Nordstrom!

Get the Sperry Saltwater Waterproof Rain Boot (originally $120) on sale for just $80, available at Nordstrom!

The Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot comes in two different options. The classic version of these boots is iconic — you truly can’t go wrong with any of their color combinations! The signature design includes the rubber toe that’s become synonymous with the Sperry brand over the years. This is what’s going to protect your feet from wet weather — be it snow, slush or rain.

The rubber extends to the top of your foot, and the rest of the boot is made from a variety of different fabrics. You can choose between a furry sherpa-type material, a quilted material or even a flannel-print material! You can also go for a leather version if you want a build that’s slightly more water-resistant than a different fabric.

Get the Sperry Saltwater Waterproof Rain Boot (originally $120) on sale for just $72, available at Nordstrom!

If you’re on the prowl for a wet weather boot to better shield your feet with confidence, then you’ll want to pick up Sperry’s fully waterproof option. They feature the same rubber from their most popular boot design, but the waterproof version features an extended rubber portion that travels up the foot to the ankle for an added layer of protection. If you expect to encounter substantial puddles while outside, then these boots can definitely keep your socks and feet from getting wet.

Whether you go for the classic Sperry boot or for the waterproof version, when you wear these shoes you can feel ultra-stylish — all while staying warm and keeping unruly weather at bay. Plus, with the added discounts on various styles, you can score a pair of these shoes for an amazing price. These boots are also made to last, so you know that you’ll be rocking these Sperrys for seasons to come!

See it: Get the Sperry Saltwater Waterproof Rain Boot and the Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot on sale for prices starting at just $60, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Sperry and shop all of the boots available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!