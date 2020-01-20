This 40%-Off Kimono-Style Jacket Will Make Your Morning Routine a Breeze

Okay, so you’re getting ready for work super early in the morning, right? What’s the general mood here? A cool placidity? A nonchalant calm? Or is it panic because you have about two minutes left to pick something decent out to wear before you’re late — and the 50 other outfits sprawled across your bed all looked completely awful the second you tried them on?

We have to admit, that panic is kind of the usual for Us. Yes, we could get up 10 minutes earlier, but honestly, that would just lead to 10 more minutes of pulling every last piece out of our closet in desperation. We swear that when we go shopping we pick out super cute things, so how come when it comes time to get dressed, it sometimes feels like we’re sorting through trash? We need a little help here!

Get the Floral Satin Open Jacket (originally $99) for just $59 exclusively at Nordstrom!

This piece is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. It’s the ultimate key we need to turn a drab look into a fab look, no matter if you’re wearing distressed jeans and a tee or a cocktail dress. It’s also 40% off right now, so we seriously feel like we’ve hit the wardrobe jackpot!

This jacket is kimono-style, which is super in right now. It’s also majorly pretty and luxuriously comfortable. We like to imagine ourselves wearing it while reclining on a chaise lounge, being fed grapes and being fanned with palm leaves. Now that’s the type of vibe we’re feeling for 2020!

All pieces from Nordstrom’s high-quality line are meant to polish the wardrobe with versatility and ease, and this piece exudes that cozy sophistication. This kimono has an open front, its silky-soft material draping like a waterfall from the shoulders to down below the hips. The fabric falls fluidly, its subtle shine catching the light from every angle to stun, stun, stun. We love how it flows into the long sleeves too, which have a bit of a batwing effect — but a delicate, fairy-like one!

This satin jacket is currently available in two colors, both boasting a beautiful, bold blossom print. There’s Navy Minthe, which plays with pinks, reds and greens, and then there’s Burgundy Minthe, which plays with more fall tones like tan, ivory, orange and pink. Both are truly ravishing, to say the least. They’re one-size-fits-all, too, so you don’t have to worry about your size selling out! You may have to worry about the kimono selling out in general though, especially at this price, so don’t hold out. This piece is going to shave so much time off your morning routine, and the sense of tranquility you’ll feel as a result of that? So priceless.

