This time of year can be so, so cold. It can, however, also be pretty warm. You know those weeks when it’s 20 degrees out one day and 65 degrees the next (just like this one)? We enjoy an escape from the cold here and there, but suddenly our go-to winter coat is leaving us in a puddle of sweat. It’s just too warm. We need a coat that works for that weird transitional weather — one that we can also wear during fall and spring!

Is this striking a chord with you too? You’ll want to keep on reading then, because we’ve found the perfect coat for these fickle days. Wear it when the temperature climbs, layer it when it falls back down and look exceedingly chic the entire time — and do it all for 50% off!

Get the Topshop Carly Coat (originally $125) for just $63 at Nordstrom!

Over 100 reviewers have been gushing about this Carly Coat, calling it “the best coat ever.” They say it’s “absolutely gorgeous” and “timeless,” noting its classic beauty. One called it “such a lovely piece,” while another mentioned how it “adds a very sophisticated look to any outfit”!

This coat has a slouchy, oversized fit. It’s super cozy and the shell is so soft from the oversized collar, down to the notched lapels, to the hem that hits just above the knee. This coat is double-breasted and has a single front button closure, along with long sleeves and front patch pockets. Overall, it has a medium to lightweight feel and makes for the perfect transitional piece!

This coat is currently available in six colors. Black is a sleek, sharp option, while Brown has a beautiful warmth to it. Grey Marl, Light Pink (this color is lined!) and Oatmeal present more soothing, neutral options, while Mustard is a major pop that anyone could appreciate!

This style of this coat goes with everything. It’s a staple for casual fashion, but the material and collar, for example, dress it up to drape flawlessly over a cocktail dress or wide leg jumpsuit. Because it works so well for so many seasons, that means it will work well with so many outfits. You won’t be hiding it away in the closet, waiting for just the right occasion to pop up so you can finally wear it. That occasion is…daily life!

This coat runs a little large, so make sure to take into account Topshop’s unique sizing when choosing which one you’re going to order for yourself. Once you have the perfect fit, the charm will just be overflowing — from the coat and yourself!

