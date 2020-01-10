5 Pieces You Need to See in the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

Thought the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale was over? Think again. This epic sale is still cruising along, offering an extra 25% off select sale items that have been on shoppers’ wish lists forever. There is no shortage of styles to choose from, but there are limited quantities left of many, so we need to get shopping now!

We picked out five of our favorites still in stock from this sale that you just cannot skip over while they’re so marked down. You only have until the end of January 14, 2020 to take advantage, so let’s do this thing!

This Chain Wallet Crossbody

This essential crossbody is made with high-quality, scratch-resistant leather and features a magnetic flap closure. It features as many card slots and compartments as you could possibly need, and its removable strap turns it from a wallet to a bag in an instant!

Get the Robinson Chain Wallet (originally $298) in three colors for just $157 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch! Extra savings end January 14, 2020.

This Gold-Lined Bootie

This is the kind of bootie that will have people turning their heads to sneak a second peek. Their slouchy suede and ankle ties are perfect on their own, but the luxe accent of the golden lining at the block heel is more than we could ever dream of!

Get the Gigi Suede Bootie (originally $448) in two colors for just $232 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch! Extra savings end January 14, 2020.

This Four-Piece Cosmetic Set

The floral case of this cosmetic set is cute enough on its own, but open it up to find three smaller pouches for even more organizational goodness. Store your makeup, brushes and tools in these cases if you want to travel in style. We also think this makes for an amazing gift!

Get the Perry Nylon Printed Cosmetic Set (originally $258) in two colors for just $135 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch! Extra savings end January 14, 2020.

This Polka Dot Dress

This dress gets better and better the longer you look at it. First you spot the pretty polka dots, but then you notice the chic tie at the neckline, and then you zoom in on the jeweled buttons, and then you notice the ruffle details, and then the pleats…you get the idea. We’re obsessed!

Get the Printed Ruffle Bow Dress (originally $498) for just $225 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch! Extra savings end January 14, 2020.

This Gemini-Inspired Bag

This bag features Tory Burch’s famous double-link design, meant to symbolize life’s dualities. We love how it plays with pattern and texture, and the color options are truly awesome. We can’t believe it’s almost down to $100 right now, so we’re making sure to grab at least one before it’s too late!

Get the Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag (originally $198) in 10 colors starting at just $105 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch! Extra savings end January 14, 2020.

Looking for something else? Check out all of the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale here!

