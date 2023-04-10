23 Best Under Eye Creams for Dark Circles

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The under-eye area is one of the face’s most delicate and sensitive areas, requiring special attention and care. This is especially true when you are constantly dealing with dark circles underneath your eyes. After all, nobody wants to look tired and exhausted. An under-eye cream offers several benefits to the skin that will help you.

Reducing the Appearance of Dark Circles

One of the most common concerns of the under-eye area is the appearance of dark circles. An under-eye cream containing ingredients such as vitamin C, retinol, and caffeine can brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles.

Minimizing Fine Lines and Wrinkles

As we age, the skin under the eyes becomes thinner, and fine lines and wrinkles start to appear. When you choose an under-eye cream with anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, and vitamin E, you will plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Reducing Puffiness

Various factors, including allergies, lack of sleep, and dehydration can cause puffiness under the eyes. If you choose an eye cream with anti-inflammatory ingredients like caffeine and green tea extract, the puffiness will improve with the help of those properties.

Now that we know that eye creams are necessary, we will review some of the best under-eye creams for dark circles. We selected a range of eye creams to fit any budget and skin concern but primarily focused on alleviating dark circles. Read on to find the best under eye creams for dark circles.

The Eye Stick by Blu Atlas is our top pick for the best under-eye cream for dark circles. This Eye Stick is full of nutrients like algae extract, vitamin c, and caffeine, which reduce puffiness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. If you’re prone to dark circles, this Eye Stick will immediately brighten up your under-eye area and create a well-rested, radiant appearance.

One of our favorite parts about this Eye Stick is that it is made with natural, origin-sourced ingredients that will only enhance your skin. It is also free of harsh ingredients like phthalates, sulfates, and parabens, providing the skin under the eye area with a gentle, renewing treatment. Don’t walk around looking sleepy and tired; wake up and revitalize your appearance with the help of Eye Stick from Blu Atlas.

Another impressive product that will blow you away is the Advanced Eye Cream by DRMTLGY. This eye cream is one of the finest products on the market that is currently all the rave on social media due to its unique blend of peptides, vitamins, and botanical extracts. These gentle ingredients are designed to treat the eye area with brightening and anti-aging properties. With one application, you will instantly look refreshed and ready to take on the day. But with consistent use, your eye area will gradually improve with a smooth skin tone and fewer signs of aging.

DRMTLGY is one of the finest skincare companies that create medical-grade skincare using clean ingredients free of glutens, parabens, and sulfates. Every product, including this Advanced Eye Cream, provides real, tangible skincare results.

A real gem in the skincare industry is Artistry Studio’s Eye Look Energized Eye Serum. This serum comes in a tube with a roller-ball applicator that cools and highlights the eye area. No matter how dark your circles are, you will instantly see a transformation in the brightness and vibrancy of your eyes. This wonderful product will make you look younger, rested, and healthy.

A special formulation of avocado and electrolytes provides the amazing benefits. These ingredients hydrate the skin and help it look reenergized. We love this serum’s shimmery, rose-gold liquid as it plays with light and helps the skin look bright and fresh. Every single ingredient in this eye serum is vegan certified and clean, providing a safe, gentle product for the delicate eye area. This is undoubtedly one of the best under-eye creams for dark circles.

You can never go wrong with NARS Skin products, especially when it comes to their Total Replenishing Eye Cream. This eye cream boasts a rich, nourishing formula that absorbs quickly for a smoother, brighter, and younger look. The blend contains hyaluronic acid and pro-vitamin B5, which will help the skin retain moisture and fight off signs of aging.

As a bonus, this eye cream doubles as a lash gel, promoting the growth of longer, thicker, and fuller lashes. The formulation of this eye cream is very gentle, as it doesn’t clog pores or irritate the skin. With these benefits in mind, it is evident that the NARS Skin Total Replenishing Eye Cream is one of the best eye creams for dark circles.

StriVectin Super-C Dark Circle Brightening Eye Serum is enriched with vitamin C, a powerful aid for brightening the eye area. When paired with guava leaf extract and Brightening Botanical Blend, you will experience a firmer skin complexion with less droopiness and dullness.

The texture of this serum is lightweight but creamy. It absorbs quickly into the skin without weighing it down or leaving a greasy shine.

Those of us who enjoy a nice, classical, and luxurious product will quickly adopt Shiseido’s Anti-Dark Circles Eye Cream into their skincare regimen. This product is a full-proof solution that will eliminates any traces of darkness underneath the eye while smoothing away fine lines, wrinkles, and dry patches.

This eye cream, made with Shiseido’s exclusive Dark Circle Diminisher, treats the reason for the existence of dark circles and prevents them from forming again. Additionally, it stimulates circulation in the eye area and promotes a fresher complexion, allowing you to look more awake. With these benefits, passing up Shiseido’s Anti-Dark Circles Eye Cream becomes impossible. It is truly one of the best eye creams for dark circles.

With the help of IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream, you can part ways with any dark circles. The powerful formulation of ginseng extract, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide reduces the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles while providing a boost of hydration to the delicate skin around the eyes.

This eye cream will be like a secret weapon against aging, dullness, and signs of fatigue as it is full of stimulating ingredients like caffeine and ginseng. The consistency of this cream is light and balm-like. It is easy to apply and wear on its own but is also good to layer underneath makeup.

Dealing with discoloration and puffiness underneath the eyes can be pretty frustrating. After all, not every product works as well as it promises. However, with Naturopathica’s Vitamin K Brightening Eye Complex, you will receive a true restoration of that delicate skin.

This eye cream is enriched with vitamin K, niacinamide, and horse chestnut. With this highly effective formulation, you will again remember your youth’s days. The chronically tired look of dark circles and redness will be replaced with a brightened, silky complexion. We enjoy this product because it is made with natural ingredients and cruelty-free practices. As a result, it is an excellent option that offers safe and environmentally friendly skincare solutions.

When it comes to providing effective skincare solutions, Beauty Pie is at the very top for the quality and performance of its products. The Triple Hyaluronic Acid Elastic Lifting Eye Serum is formulated with potent ingredients that hydrate, brighten, and lift the skin. They also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, providing a great tool against aging signs.

This product is made with exclusive Beautifeye, a proprietary blend that fights against crow’s feet, sagginess, and wrinkles. It also contains a wonderful dose of aquaxyl, a pro-ceramide poly sugar that keeps the skin hydrated and healthy. Most importantly, it has caffeine, which brightens dark spots and helps you look refreshed and reenergized. The benefits of this eye serum are innumerable, and it is one of the best under eye creams for dark circles.

If you want to look fresh and young, there is no better way to achieve that look than with TULA Revive & Rewind Revitalizing Eye Cream. The formulation of this eye cream consists of smart peptides that stimulate collagen production. This reduces the appearance of wrinkles, firms the skin, and promotes elasticity. Together with chicory root and olive squalane, this cream hydrates and revives the skin for a more alert, refreshed look.

This cream makes you look younger, brighter, and ready to take on the day. It is special because the chicory root is a prebiotic that balances the skin’s microbiome and promotes a healthy skin barrier. Best of all, this eye cream hides those dark circles so you look put together and ready for the day’s adventures.

Those who want a quick fix for fine lines and wrinkles will find Magic Eye Rescue to be the next best thing to cosmetic procedures. This cream is armed with a special time-released retinol that visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while the Botanical Eye-Contour Complex brightens dark circles and eliminates puffiness. Some women claim to see significant improvement in their eye area in just eight weeks, explained by the carefully selected formulation of superfood ingredients for the eye area.

As with all Charlotte Tilbury products, this Magic Eye Rescue is formulated with great attention to quality. It contains no harmful ingredients like parabens, formaldehyde, mineral oil, or sulfates. It is also cruelty free, vegan, and totally gentle for use on the most delicate area of the skin.

If you want to recharge your eyes for a brighter, more energetic look, give Herbivore Super Nova 5% THD Vitamin C+ Caffeine Brightening Eye Cream a try. This is one of the best under-eye creams for dark circles because it contains THD, a more powerful form of vitamin C that cancels out the darkness around the eye, allowing for a brighter and more rested appearance. This eye cream also contains turmeric and caffeine, which pair nicely with THD to promote an overall vibrant, radiant look.

Most people enjoy this product because it lets them quickly eliminate all signs of fatigue while improving their skin tone. This cream prevents concealer and other makeup products from setting into fine lines, a great bonus for those who regularly use cosmetics.

Ole Henriksen took eye cream to the next level when they created the typical eye cream in a stick form. This Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Eye Stick is a cream applied much like a concealer. It is made with two forms of vitamin C that are powerfully effective for brightening and fading the look of dark circles. It also contains light-reflecting elements that create an even brighter and more luminous effect below the eyes. To top it off, Ole Henriksen also added caffeine, which stimulates blood circulation and eliminates dullness and uneven texture.

The creamy texture of this product is luxurious and easy to blend into the skin. As you blend it in, you will see an instant transformation in the appearance of your skin. Ole Henriksen is a top-quality brand that has always excelled in producing skincare solutions that work. With this eye cream, you have a solid chance of fighting off those dark circles.

We all love a good vegan product, especially when it is the ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream. This eye cream has a powerful potency of plant-based retinol, which helps you remove fine lines and wrinkles while brightening darkness and redness. This cream is also excellent for brightening and depuffing the under-eye area. If you regularly pull late nights to wrap up last-minute projects, this eye cream is just the thing to combat signs of fatigue and sleepiness.

ILIA’s eye cream is one of the cleanest products on the market, created with gentle ingredients that are free of silicones, animal products, and fragrances. When caring for such a delicate area of your skin, you can trust that the ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream will care for your concerns without irritating your skin.

You may be busy balancing work, family responsibilities, and other priorities that cost you your sleep and rest, however, when you have Origins Ginzing Vitamin C Eye Cream, you can mask how you feel, tired. This eye cream is a product of the finest ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and caffeine, brightening dark circles and canceling signs of fatigue. This cream also reduces inflammation and puffiness to create a well-rested, energized look.

The consistency of this cream is lightweight and creamy. It penetrates quickly into the skin and delivers the perfect amount of nutrients for a healthy complexion. Origins Ginzing Vitamin C Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff is suitable for all skin types and is one of the best eye creams for dark circles.

Auto-correct isn’t just a feature on your phone to fix your spelling mistakes; it’s also a form of eye cream that Sunday Riley cleverly uses. The Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream is, as the name suggests—powerful enough to automatically correct dark circles, puffiness, and droopiness upon application.

The ingredients that provide this powerful correction are horse chestnut, ginseng, caffeine, and glycolic acid. They are full of antioxidants, stimulants, and hydration, instantly transforming the appearance of your under-eye area. Thanks to glycolic acid, your skin will retain additional moisture for a supple, radiant look.

Sunday Riley has a long-standing reputation for its premium products formulated with great attention to quality and clean ingredients. This gentle and safe formulation will suit any skin type and is a favorite among many who struggle with dark circles.

If you’re dealing with dark circles and a loss of firmness below your eyes, you may benefit from Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid + Collagen Brightening Eye Treatment. This eye cream is a true treatment that will help fight off those dark circles and firm the skin for a healthier and younger look. Infused with caffeine, niacinamide, and peptides, this cream delivers a cocktail of brightening and anti-aging properties to your skin. You will feel much more confident, energized, and radiant with just one application.

Skinfix is a top-tier skincare brand that produces high-quality products using clean, environmentally friendly solutions for your skin. With the Triple Lipid + Collagen Brightening Eye Treatment, your dark circles and droopy skin will be a thing of the past.

Another impressive product in our list of the best under-eye creams for dark circles is Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream. This eye cream is made with a unique formulation that features Caudalie’s TET8 Patent, a technology that smooths fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. With the help of 100% Naturalizer Pearlizer, your skin will be brightened and refreshed, giving you a look of health and radiance.

Caudalie is one of the finest skincare brands on the market, providing vegan and cruelty-free products to those who wish to improve their skincare regimen with effective solutions. With the help of Caudlie’s Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream, you will always look well-rested and energized.

Try The Concentrate by La Mer when you feel like nothing you try is helping those dark circles. This eye cream is a highly concentrated eye cream that feels silky and nourishing. It is applied with a smooth metal applicator that pairs nicely with the luxuriously therapeutic cream.

The Concentrated Miracle Broth included in this cream’s formulation offers the eyes a true miracle because it is full of antioxidants, vitamins, and brightening properties that will instantly help you look energized and alert. It provides a healthy dose of stimulation that will banish any puffiness, darkness, and signs of damage. Undoubtedly, The Eye Concentrate by La Mer is an amazing eye cream for dark circles.

Another one of our favorite under-eye creams for dark circles is Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum. This cream is armed with powerful ingredients that are aimed at reducing the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and puffiness around the eye area. The high concentration of vitamin C (10.5%) and other ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and tri-peptides, go a long way to improving your appearance and look so you feel ready for whatever the day brings.

This product is made with supremely gentle ingredients and has a soft, creamy texture that absorbs quickly into the skin. It is also a lightweight, layerable product that holds makeup well.

Rose Inc’s Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream is one of the best under-eye creams for dark circles because of its gentle formulation and effectiveness. Combining niacinamide, acetyl tetrapeptide-5, and squalane produces a lightweight formula that cancels dark circles and depuffs the eyes. All traces of fatigue will vanish, and you will look younger and well-rested.

Rose Inc is a reputable company that practices sustainability and clean production. You can trust that when you use the Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream, you are using a product that will hydrate and care for your skin without causing irritations or dryness.

Biossance Squalane + Peptide Brightening De-Puffing Eye Gel is one of the best eye creams because of its refreshing formulation to the under-eye area. It contains a blend of ingredients such as squalane, peptides, and caffeine. These ingredients are just what you need to achieve a hydrated, nourished skin texture that is bright and free of wrinkles. This eye gel also has a metal applicator that soothes and cools the skin, further reducing puffiness.

As we wrap up our line-up of the best under-eye creams for dark circles, we leave you with the Advanced Génifique Yeux Light-Pearl™ Eye Serum by Lancome. This eye cream is excellent because it offers a handful of benefits to enhance the skin. Formulated with Bifidus prebiotic, caffeine, and arginine, this eye serum deeply hydrates the under-eye area and refreshes your entire look.

This product smooths away any wrinkles and alleviates puffiness. The rich content of vitamins and antioxidants also provides a lasting solution for dark circles. This serum can also be used on the lashes for promoting longer, fuller, and thicker lashes.

