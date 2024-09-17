Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Comfort is key year-round, but more especially during the fall. We love styling fashionable pieces that feel like we’re wrapped in a big huge blanket when we’re wearing it. Plush two-piece loungewear sets and cozy vests top the list of our favorite ways to serve chic and comfortable looks during the fall. We also enjoy styling cute half-zip sweaters.

Related: These $9 Stretchy Palazzo Pants Are Perfect for Cold Days Indoors Now that fall is almost here, it’s safe to say that investing in a variety of loungewear pieces is essential. Loungewear can help you handle running errands or lounging around the house with ease. What’s more, palazzo pants are a great way to do it. We found a cute, comfortable pair of Amazon-bestselling trousers — […]

The Automet Half-Zip Fleece Pullover is Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling women’s fashion sweatshirt. It even tops the list as Amazon’s most-wished for fashion item. More than 100 shoppers purchased it in the past 30 days, so it’s clear, this red-hot sweater is a hit for fall. It features a silver half-zip detail and a large front pocket, perfect for storing your day-to-day essentials, or keeping your hands warm when it gets a little chilly. It’s made from polyester and cotton for a butter-soft fit and features stylish thumbholes.

Get the Automet Half-Zip Fleece Pullover for just $35 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

It comes in so many different shades you’ll want to stock up on multiple colors. For Us, the apricot style is our go-to pick. It’s versatile enough to pair with just about any color combination you can put together.

Amazon shoppers say this jacket is a more affordable take on a popular style from a pricey athleisure brand. “If I design the perfect top for everyday wear, this is it,” one shopper raved. “I have both black and coffee grey arriving today. I already have two black [sweaters]. This is my must-have, can’t live without a piece of clothing.” In terms of the fit, the shopper raved about “The neck, sleeves, drop shoulders, and front pocket,” before adding that it’s become their, “new everyday go-to piece.”

Another shopper revealed they were stunned at the quality. “This sweatshirt is so nice, I hardly believe it’s from Amazon,” they joked. “The fabric is heavier and maintains its shape really well, giving a boxy but relaxed look,” they shared. “The collar can fold down when unzipped and stays up nicely without feeling like it’s gagging you when it’s fully zipped up, giving really good neck coverage in the wind or on a chiller day. The shopper who was five-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of their review added, “It still fits nicely over my bump [and] conceals it pretty well.”

If your fall wardrobe needs a boost, stock up on this bestselling, shopper-approved half-zip sweater!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? Score more half-zip sweaters here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds.