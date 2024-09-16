Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I love the summer so much, but I can’t deny the appeal of the fall. The weather in New York City calms down a bit, making my daily commute to and from work easier to navigate. Mother Nature puts on a show, turning frequent hikes near my hometown on Long Island into nature-watching quests because of dreamy fall foliage and sunsets. Then there’s apple and pumpkin picking. Not to mention spooky season fun like corn mazes and scary adventure parks. Along with fun activities, fall presents the opportunity to spruce up my style with seasonal pieces like a crochet knit fall vest.

In case you missed it, vests were a hit this summer. From midriff-baring cropped styles to preppy button-down looks, celebs and influencers showed up and showed out in vests all summer. Thankfully, the trend will continue through the fall. Since I love keeping our readers up-to-date on the latest and greatest trends, I took a trip to Amazon and stumbled across the ‘Zon’s No.1 bestselling new release. It’s just my luck that it happened to be a cozy crochet knit vest!

The Hixiaohe Chunky Knit Sleeveless Vest was just released but more than 1,000 shoppers purchased it in the past month. The bestselling women’s sweater vest screams versatility. The slightly cropped shirt has a button detail and two oversized front pockets. The loose-fitting shirt has an airy fabric that allows air in and out. On warm sunny fall days, you can wear it alone as a top. Whether the weather gets a little brisk or you want to wear it to work, this shirt comes in handy. All you have to do is layer it with a long-sleeve turtleneck or collared shirt to dress it up a bit.

Get the Hixiaohe Chunky Knit Sleeveless Vest for just $27 (originally $34) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

We can’t get enough of this sleeveless vest. The shade range is so extensive, you’ll want to snag this bestseller in multiple styles! It comes in neutral, fall-approved shades, including beige, white and yellow. The top is available in colorful green, light green, pink, golden and orange styles, too. Not to mention it comes in dark shades like coffee, navy, black and army green.

This newly-released top left a lasting impression on shoppers. “I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try,” one five-star reviewer raved. “It is absolutely gorgeous. The fit is great!” The reviewer who wears a 38DD cup sized raved “There was plenty of room,” but advised other shoppers, “if you are bustier, the vest may fit a little shorter but definitely not cropped.”

One skeptical reviewer shared their delight after testing out the top. “I love this sweater,” they wrote. “[It’s] the perfect sweater to transition to fall while it is still warm outside! It’s comfortable and cute,” they added.

Are you ready to elevate your wardrobe this fall? This bestselling sleeveless vest is a shopper-approved pick that’s versatile, comfortable and cute. Sounds like the recipe for a perfect fall ensemble.

See it: Get the Hixiaohe Chunky Knit Sleeveless Vest for just $27 (originally $34) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

