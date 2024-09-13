Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After having my daughter, my everyday leggings didn’t fit like they used to, even after sizing up postpartum. They were always tight around the midsection and highlighted every flaw I wanted to smooth. That’s why I gave Yummie leggings a chance and it was love at first wear. Right now, you can get them on Amazon for over 40% off!

Related: Amazon Is Selling These ‘Buttery Soft’ and ‘Curvy Girl Approved’ Leggings for Cheap Comfortable leggings are a must-have in your fall wardrobe. You can never have too many pairs, even if your day involves lounging around at home. If you’re looking for a new pair, consider these flattering Sunzel Flare Leggings. Not only are they comfortable and versatile, but they also have a slimming, wide-leg silhouette. Get the […]

The Yummie Rachel Shaping Leggings are buttery soft without being too thin and see-through. Better still, the leggings actually provide a flattering look thanks to their 360 degrees of shaping from waist to ankle. They’re also made with breathable cotton fabric, which gives just the right amount of stretch. I also appreciate the brand’s hourglass-shaped two-ply signature waistband and front waistband that smooths the entire tummy area, perfect for disguising bloat.

Get the Yummie Rachel Shaping Legging for $29 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

But don’t take my word for it; other shoppers cosign how amazing the leggings are, too.

One even said they’re “better than Spanx.” They added, “I have the Spanx faux leather leggings, and while they are quite good, these Yummie leggings are better. First, the material is nice and soft, yet thick and opaque. I had my 4th baby last year, and this covers my mom tum perfectly and never rolls down like the Spanx will sometimes do. They’re high-waisted and have just the right amount of compression that isn’t constricting yet holds things together nicely. Since buying these leggings, I’ve proceeded to purchase two more pairs of these.”

“I keep re-buying this legging,” another wrote. “It’s got a super high waist. It’s not shiny. It’s a cotton-blend, which I always prefer. If I could change one thing, I wish it was a deeper, darker black like so many all polyester leggings. Just wore on international fight, both arriving and departing and couldn’t be happier.”

“I’ve tried 8 million types of leggings,” a final five-star reviewer shared. “I just got these and I’m obsessed. They are EVERYTHING I was looking for. Tummy control, super soft, not too thick/thin, doesn’t do the roll down, not see through, so comfortable!”

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Yummie Rachel Shaping Legging for $29 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2024, but are subject to change.