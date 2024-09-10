Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Comfortable leggings are a must-have in your fall wardrobe. You can never have too many pairs, even if your day involves lounging around at home. If you’re looking for a new pair, consider these flattering Sunzel Flare Leggings . Not only are they comfortable and versatile, but they also have a slimming, wide-leg silhouette.

Related: This $24 Pair of Rich Mom Leggings Hides Sweat During My Pilates Classes I became a Pilates girl in February, and like any other shopping enthusiast, I had to have some new pieces to head to class in. Even though my closet is packed with athleisure, I wanted to top up on buttery-soft leggings in neutral colors without spending $98 on one pair. I decided to skip popular […]

Get the Sunzel Flare Leggings for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Sunzel Flare leggings feature a pull-on design with a flattering crossover waistband that provides tummy control. The leggings have a slim fit from the waist to the knees and a flared silhouette from the knees down. Reviewers love how they give legs a sculpted look while accentuating the waist, making them perfect for both morning gym sessions and evenings out. The flare leggings come in four inseam lengths and many colors, including black, blue, hot pink, and martini olive. If you’re planning on going out with your friends, pair it with your favorite oversized cardigan, graphic t-shirt, bootcut jeans and booties. Or, pair it with a cashmere sweater, high-waisted jeans and boots.

The flare leggings have received over 14,800 five-star reviews. A five-star shopper raved that this pair feels “buttery soft” and is a “great fit.” Another five-star customer called this pair “curvy girl approved,” adding that they’re “extremely flattering, soft and buttery.” A final shopper shared that this pair is “the only pants I go to the gym in now.” The reviewer also loves how the waist of the leggings comes over their belly button and shared the fabric is super lightweight, soft and stretchy.

Make sure you add this pair to your wardrobe.

Get the Sunzel Flare Leggings for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!