Amazon Is Selling These ‘Buttery Soft’ and ‘Curvy Girl Approved’ Leggings for a Fraction of Designer Brands

By
Three models wearing Sunzel Flare Leggings in brown, pink and lavender
Amazon

Get the Sunzel Flare Leggings for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Sunzel Flare leggings feature a pull-on design with a flattering crossover waistband that provides tummy control. The leggings have a slim fit from the waist to the knees and a flared silhouette from the knees down. Reviewers love how they give legs a sculpted look while accentuating the waist, making them perfect for both morning gym sessions and evenings out. The flare leggings come in four inseam lengths and many colors, including black, blue, hot pink, and martini olive. If you’re planning on going out with your friends, pair it with your favorite oversized cardigan, graphic t-shirt, bootcut jeans and booties. Or, pair it with a cashmere sweater, high-waisted jeans and boots.

The flare leggings have received over 14,800 five-star reviews. A five-star shopper raved that this pair feelsbuttery softand is agreat fit.Another five-star customer called this paircurvy girl approved,adding that they’reextremely flattering, soft and buttery.” A final shopper shared that this pair is “the only pants I go to the gym in now.” The reviewer also loves how the waist of the leggings comes over their belly button and shared the fabric is super lightweight, soft and stretchy.

Make sure you add this pair to your wardrobe.



