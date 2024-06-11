Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I became a Pilates girl in February, and like any other shopping enthusiast, I had to have some new pieces to head to class in. Even though my closet is packed with athleisure, I wanted to top up on buttery-soft leggings in neutral colors without spending $98 on one pair. I decided to skip popular retailers for new picks and check out the leggings selection at Amazon.

When looking for a pair of Amazon leggings, I had a few requirements. First, they had to be soft and flexible. Second, they needed to give a full-coverage fit. Lastly, the fabric couldn’t be paper thin, which reveals sweat. So, after researching, I added the Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings to my cart for only $24!

The Ododos leggings are made with a polyester and spandex blend, making them soft and stretchy. This makes them move with you — super important while trying to keep your balance on a Megaformer. The fabric is also moisture-wicking, so it absorbs sweat before it becomes visible. What’s really impressive is how the pants are durable and not visible at all. The white leggings made me nervous, but they’re not visible at all. I also can’t stop praising the chic cross waistband. It adds a pretty detail and is a discreet way to provide tummy control.

Amazon shoppers call the leggings “soft,” and mention that they are “full coverage.” One shared “love these pants, they provide great coverage yet are very flexible. Not see thru at all.

“These may be the best leggings I have ever bought,” a shopper said. “They are so soft and stretchy! They fit true to size and are not see-through at all. I ordered the black leopard print ones.”

One five-star reviewer also confirms that the white shade is “not see-through.” They also added “I had ordered and returned two other brands of white leggings and finally scored with these. The compression is just right too. No camel toe seam down the middle of the crotch either.”

Now that the secret is out, go to Amazon to try the leggings for yourself — they come in over 40 colors! I bet you’ll never go back to more expensive ones after you feel how soft they are.

