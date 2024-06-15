15 Anytime Leggings Under $10 Perfect for Chilly Summer Nights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer may be sizzling right now, but when the sun goes down, things can get a little cold. It’s normal to start out the day wearing something that shows plenty of skin only to take it down to layers later in the night. What do you need at that point? A good, old-fashioned pair of leggings, that’s what. No matter how cold it starts to get, you’ll feel nice and cozy.

But you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg (pun intended) to get a great pair of leggings that you can rely on all summer long. In fact, you can get them closer to the price of Starbucks for a meal. It can be hard to pick out a pair of good leggings though, because there are so many to choose from. If you’re feeling paralyzed by choice, we can step in and help. Check out our picks for the best leggings under $10 that are absolutely perfect for chilly summer nights.

15 Best Leggings Under $10 Perfect for Chilly Summer Nights

1. Super Shiny: Grab a pair of these colorful leggings and love the way you look in them — just $7!

2. High Waisted and Hardy: Flaunt your figure in these high waisted leggings — just $8!

3. Sending a Flare: You can get through your whole day in these flared leggings — just $8!

4. High Hopes: You’ll feel nice and breezy in these basic black leggings with wide legs and a high waist — just $8!

5. Fun Fleece: Don’t sleep on these cozy fleece leggings — just $5!

6. Fit and Fresh: Opt for a pair of moisture-wicking leggings when you’re doing your workouts — just $9!

7. Bohemian Best: Try these boho leggings on for something fun and different with your normal look — just $7!

8. Getting Fit, Feeling Funky: You never run out of pockets with these utilitarian leggings that you can buy multiple pairs of— just $5!

9. Thermal Things: You’ll be warm as summer days in these thermal leggings so you won’t have to freeze — just $8!

10. Super Cozy: Still cold? Layer up with these cozy leggings that’ll hold your body heat in — just $5!

11. Nothing on Cable: You’ve never felt as warm than you will be in these cable knit leggings — just $9!

12. Fun Faux You: These faux leather leggings may not be the real thing but they feel just as good — just $9!

13. Super Uplifting: You’ll transform your entire look with these super simple butt-lifting leggings — just $2!

14. Capri Sun: Pull on these capri leggings for a little skin with more coverage than shorts — just $8!

15. See Through: You won’t get tired of the way these transparent leggings make you look and feel — just $7!