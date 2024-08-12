Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, there’es never a wrong time to recreate a celeb-loved style, especially when it’s a comfortable and affordable option. When it comes to footwear, we can’t get enough of comfy footwear styles. Case in point, Kourtney Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted in trendy New Balance 574 sneakers. Unlike most celeb-loved styles, these kicks are super-accessible. You can find them on Amazon right now under $100!

There’s no denying it, New Balance is known for it’s classic silhouettes and diverse colorways. The brand’s 574 shoe has a midsole foam made from 3% renewable sources to help reduce the brand’s carbon footprint. It has an ENCAP midsole cushioning that delivers soft foam support that you can walk a few miles in them. Along with being comfortable, these shoes come in so many different colors. You can snag them in everything from the classic nimbus cloud with white colorway or opt for a more bold hue like the red option.

We love these sneaks because they’re so versatile. You can dress them down with sweatpants and joggers or opt for an elevated look. Let EmRata serve as fashion-inspo with an edgy street-style look. The supermodel paired the sneakers with roomy green cargo pants, a black blouse and a black leather jacket. You can even rock it with a graphic tee and silk midi skirt. They’re just that diverse.

Get the New Balance 574 Sneakers for $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not only are these shoes an essential for some of our favorite A-listers, but Amazon shoppers are huge fans of them too. “I love these shoes. They are so cute and comfortable,” one five-star reviewer began. “I have pretty big feet and [I] am very self conscious when shoes make my feet look too long but I feel as though these make my feet look smaller which I love. I wear these to work everyday and they’ve held up great. I love how versatile they are and [they] are a really solid sneaker for everyday wear.” Another shopper shared similar sentiments. “These sneakers embody simplicity and chicness with their classic silhouette and clean lines, making them incredibly versatile for various outfits and occasions,” the reviewer shared. “The durability of the sneakers is also commendable; they feel well-made and able to withstand daily wear and tear.”

Looking to put comfort and style first? These celeb-loved, bestselling sneakers are a great place to start. You’ll be channeling A-list worthy style in no time!

