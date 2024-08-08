Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Inspiring Us with her revival of this vintage style, Pamela Anderson just wore the cutest Levi’s overalls — and we’re happy to report that we found them on sale!

The iconic Baywatch actress recently posed for a magazine spread with Better Homes and Gardens all about her new home, garden and cookbook, which is set to release on October 15. She had plenty of cute outfits throughout the shoot but we couldn’t help zero in on her Levi’s Vintage Overalls. Making Us want to enter our soft girl era as well, the overalls evoke our feelings of vintage farm nostalgia — and right now can be shopped on sale for 11% off on Amazon.

Get the Levi’s Vintage Overalls (Originally $90) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The overalls are technically brand new, but their vintage wash and design will make them look and feel like you found them at your local vintage shop. Perfect for entering your gardening era along with Anderson, they have the classic overalls design consisting of a front pocket, two side pockets, two pack pockets and adjustable bib straps.

The overall silhouette features a straight leg design and relaxed fit throughout the thighs and hip, making them easy to slip on and off. They’re also made of 100 percent cotton, which means they’re breathable, moisture-absorbent and easy-to-wash.

You could wear the overalls in a classic style like Anderson, paired with some rubber boots for a day out tending to your plants or vegetables. But truthfully, if you use your imagination, they could be styled in so many more ways. In the summers, you could style them with a tank, some cute sandals and some fun, colorful jewelry. And in the winters, they could be worn with a sweater and some booties. However, if you really want to make use of them, you could also dress them up as well, with some heels, a long sleeve t-shirt, a fancy purse and some statement jewelry.

With retro styles, making a huge comeback as of lately, this is the perfect time to take advantage of wearing these overalls — especially with their Anderson stamp of approval!

