Denim Dresses Are Everywhere for Spring — This Adorable Pick Is Under $20

By
Lookbook Denim Dress Spring Walmart
From Kelly Clarkson to Sydney Sweeney, we’ve seen denim dresses being worn left and right recently. Knowing that we love to channel what our favorite celebrities are wearing, we’re willing to bet this easy-breezy trend is about to be everywhere this spring. And though celeb styles tend to be budget-busting, you can still get ahead on the obsession with this cute style that’s on sale for $18 at Walmart — yes, $18!

The Danhjin denim maxi dress rivals the dresses our favorite A-listers have worn, but in a more casually-stylish way. The garment has a T-shirt-style design featuring a collared neck, chest pockets on both sides and front button-up closures. Then, to give it a fun flare, the frock has a three-tiered skirt that makes it both flowy and fabulous.

Get the Danhjin Denim-Like Short Sleeve Shirt Maxi Dress (Originally $33) for $18 at Walmart!

Truly versatile, this dress can be worn for all kinds of spring occasions. It can be paired with sandals, a straw hat and a tote bag for a farmer’s market date with the girls, but it can also be dressed up with heels, a clutch and gold jewelry for a casual date night. Another way to style it would be with casual tennis shoes and a crossbody bag for a picnic in the park with your fam.

Cool enough for warm spring days, the dress has short sleeves and a lightweight and breathable polyester fabric. And though it’s fantastic for spring, it will also make a gorgeous option for cooler summer days and fall outfits as well. You can find it in sizes XS-XL and other dreamy denim washes such as dark blue and black.

Not only is this chic dress going to be trending this spring, it will also be a great go-to in your closet for days when you don’t know what to wear. You can find it on sale now at Walmart for a steal of a deal, coming in at just $18!

Danhjin Denim-Like Short Sleeve Shirt Maxi Dress (Originally $33) for $18 at Walmart!

Not what you're looking for? See more denim dresses here, and don't forget to check out Walmart's Daily Flash Sales for more great finds!

