Getting ready should be far easier than it is, and not being able to pick out an outfit can send your day into a tailspin. We’ve all been there — one second, you’re rummaging through your closet, the next your room is a disaster, you miss your train, then you’re late for a meeting… and so on. If you’re tired of this vicious cycle, we’ve got you covered! In fact, we’ve compiled 18 pieces to reach for when you just can’t figure out what to wear.

Essentially, this roundup was crafted to help you fill in any existing gaps in your wardrobe. It includes all kinds of classics like top-selling jeans, layering pieces, wardrobe basics and more that are sure to help you create outfits for years to come. Keep scrolling to shop 18 pieces that will be incredibly easy to style, mix and match and incorporate with the rest of your wardrobe!

1. You’re Cute Jeans: Unless you’re going to a black tie affair, it’s pretty hard to go wrong with a good pair of jeans – especially when they’re this curve-hugging style from Abercombie — just $90!

2. Casually Cute: A shopper favorite, this casual dress has a ruched tie-waist detail that makes it cute, but a soft, T-shirt-like fabric to make it comfortable — was $50, now $30!

3. A Bestseller! An all-time bestseller on Amazon, these leggings have a whopping 49,300+ five-star ratings — so we know you’ll want to reach for them all the time — was $30, now $25!

4. Classic, But Edgy: Though this leather jacket from Levi’s has an edgier feel, it’s still a wardrobe staple, pairing perfectly with everything from jeans to skirts — just $84!

5. Basic Button-Down: If you haven’t yet snagged a basic button-down top or you’re in need of a fresh new one, consider this one your sign to buy, buy, buy — just $19!

6. Outfit Elevator: A blazer like this one is the single easiest way to dress up any outfit in a snap — just $75!

7. No Ls With Leather: You simply can’t go wrong with a pair of leather pants like these that are the perfect go-to for everything from girls’ nights to date nights — just $110!

8. Why Not White? White jeans like these bad boys add another pant shape to your wardrobe that’s easy to mix and match — just $90!

9. Lovely Layer: Ideal for transitional weather, this denim jacket from Wrangler is fabulous for layering with all kinds of tops in your closet — just $40!

10. Cozy and Cute: Let this cozy-chic cardigan be your secret weapon on days you feel like you have nothing else in your closet — just $37!

11. Take The Trousers: Trousers are always a good choice, but especially when they come in a chic, pleated style like these beauties — just $35!

12. Trusty Tee: With its flattering fitted design and wide color selection, this basic T-shirt is slicker than your average — was $15, now $13!

13. Chic Shorts: Great for date nights, get-togethers and even work, these tailored, pleated shorts are incredibly versatile — just $70!

14. Any and Everyday Dress: Not only is this maxi dress from Spanx incredibly soft, it’s simple yet chic striped design works for so many occasions — just $128!

15. Show Your Stripes: Taking a nod from French girl style, this lightweight striped sweater is a seriously chic pick — was $33, now $31!

16. A Good Graphic: Easy to throw on with everything from leggings to a skirt, this graphic top goes the distance in style — just $19!

17. Better Bodysuit: The fantastic thing about a bodysuit like this one is that it can be worn alone to stay cool or dressed up in layers for warmth — was $36, now $15!

18. Pretty Puff Sleeves: If you can’t figure out an outfit, slip on this cute puff-sleeve midi dress instead — was $46, now $36!