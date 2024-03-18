17 Chic Work Essentials That Secretly Feel Like PJs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Why is it that kids get “wear your pajamas to school” day, but when you become an adult, you never get “wear your pajamas to work” day? If you ask Us, that’s completely unfair. That’s precisely why we found 17 chic work outfit options that secretly feel like pajamas. Genius, right?

We’ve included everything from chic-but-cozy shirtdresses to satin skirts that feel like your favorite silky pajamas. Though some days are tougher than others to get out of bed, you can soften the struggle by knowing that these comfortable workwear pieces are waiting for you in your closet.

1. A Silky Number: Though this satin top has such a business-chic look, it feels like your favorite pair of silky PJs — just $89!

2. Dress it Down: Made with Spanx’s ultra-soft signature fabric, this dress feels like your go-to nightgown, but its maxi T-shirt design gives it a sleek aesthetic — just $138!

3. Kick Back and Relaxed: Say goodbye to stuffy fitted blazers with this relaxed version that’s also incredibly stylish — just $149!

4. Secretly Soft: Made with a crepe design, these trousers from Spanx are disguised as boardroom-worthy, but actually feel as soft as sweats — was $168, now $50!

5. Do a Dress! This dress from Grace Karin has such a relaxed fit, you’ll want to grab it for daily wear — was $46, now $40!

6. Very Versatile: Because of its versatile design, this short-sleeve turtleneck top can be paired with blazers and trousers, but also lounge pants to relax in — was $59, now $36!

7. Coziest Blazer Ever: Made with a cotton knit fabric, we’ve never seen a blazer as cozy as this one — was $158, now $70!

8. Sweet, Sweet Seersucker: A perfect pick for spring, this midi dress is made of a soft, cotton seersucker fabric, short sleeves and a smocked bodice — just $128!

9. Smooth and Stretchy: A great basic, this bodysuit features a smooth and stretchy fabric that’s fabulous for layering under blazers — $35!

10. Cute and Creped: We know you’ll stay comfortable all day long in these crepe trousers from Abercrombie that have a relaxed, wide-leg design — was $100, now $70!

11. Fitted, But Knitted: Though these pants are a little fitted, they have knitted, stretchy fabric that makes them extra comfortable — just $109!

12. Soft and Silky: An Amazon number one bestseller, we know you’ll love how this silky slip skirt feels against your skin — was $37, now $28!

13. A Chic Short Sleeve Situation: Cozy up in this stylish short-sleeve top that’s made of a soft rib knit fabric — was $25, now $22!

14. Soft to the Touch! Need a new work tank? Go for this V-neck silky style that’ll pair with everything from skirts to trousers — was $30, now $21!

15. Easy and Breezy: This midi skirt is not only a fashion-forward style, but it’s also as comfortable and breathable as your beloved pair of cotton pajamas — $130!

16. Trendy Two-in-One: This two-in-one dress looks like you put together a full outfit — was $38, now $35!

17. Must-Have Midi: Made with a soft polyester knitted fabric, this midi dress will be the only one you won’t want to throw off the second you get home — just $38!