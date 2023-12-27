Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you believe it? Christmas has come and gone so quickly! After spending time with our loved ones and unwrapping thoughtful gifts, many of Us are gearing up for the final hurrah of the year. That’s right! New Year’s Eve is the next (and last) holiday of 2023. With less than one week left, it’s time to get laser focused on ensemble inspo for the big night.

Settling on an outfit idea for a night as epic as the last party of the year is no easy feat. Staying dressed to impress is a must, and since we’re all such stylish fashionistas, there are so many trends to choose from. No matter what we end up with, ensuring our ensemble glistens as the ball drops is a must. Something that’s chic, affordable and will arrive with enough time to get it tailored are three non-negotiables.

Soft, velvety fabrics and luxurious furs, plus glistening textures are usually top contenders for NYE ‘fits. If you’ve decided against wearing a dress and are looking for a top that is sure to tend heads, we’ve tracked down the perfect one on sale right now on Amazon. Read on for this must-see deal!

Get the MANGOPOP Glitter Sheer Mesh Top for just $15 (originally $31) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

The MANGOPOP Glitter Mesh Top is currently Amazon’s number one bestselling top and button-down blouse. The sparkling shirt features long sleeves which are decorated with dazzling stars and other celestial adornments. It’s a fitted top, so it’s ultra-flattering. You’ll look just like the dazzling fireworks which grace the sky as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

Made of polyester and spandex-high quality materials, this top is both breathable and stretchy, which is incredibly important. You can dance the night away without worrying about breaking out in hot flashes. Best of all, it won’t get itchy!

In terms of price, it’s a serious win — savvy shoppers can snag this bestselling shirt on sale for just $15! Amazon slashed 51% off the shirt’s original price, and after dropping tons of coins on holiday gifts, you can’t beat that sweet deal. Available in sizes XS to XXL, this long-sleeve shirt is available in seven fun shades. There’s also a short-sleeve option available in two different colors if you’re in a warmer climate!

The shirt is majorly versatile. You can team it with jeans and booties for an elevated-yet-casual look. If you want to serve an elegant slay, you can pair this top with leather pants or a leather miniskirt. Rocking a sheer shirt can be intimidating for some shoppers. If you’re on the more conservative side of the fashion spectrum and don’t feel comfortable showing extra skin, you can layer a spaghetti strap tank top underneath.

You can’t go wrong wearing an eye-catching shirt on an evening like New Year’s Eve. Glisten and shine as the ball drops in this MANGOPOP Glitter Sheer Mesh Top. You truly can’t beat the 51% off discount!

See it: Get the MANGOPOP Glitter Sheer Mesh Top for just $15 (originally $31) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

