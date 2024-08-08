Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In true Leo fashion, I’ve enjoyed spending the past three weeks celebrating my birthday. However, I’m looking forward to a weekend filled with rest and relaxation. I plan to binge-watch Love Island and shop with the gift cards I got for my bday. Since I plan to keep things ultra-chill this weekend, I’m looking forward to extending that vibe to my wardrobe. I normally wear oversized sweatpants and stretched out college tees to lounge around. This time, I want to wear a two-piece loungewear set that’s just as comfortable but way more cute!

The Ekouaer Two-Piece Loungewear Set is just $12 and it delivers luxe-level comfort. The ribbed knit shirt and biker short set melts against the skin and has a body-hugging fit. If my couch could talk, I’m sure it would give me tons of compliments because it looks that good on. The top has an oversized fit, so I can have fun styling it. I can let it hang to my mid-thigh, tuck it into my sports bra or tie it into a knot if I want a more fitted look. The bottoms are so slimming and fit comfortably. It comes in 21 different shades, including two graphic styles that with “Brooklyn” and “Happiness” on them.

This set is a bestseller for a reason! It’s so versatile. Once I wrap my weekend bed rotting session, I can dress it up in more stylish looks. I can pair the top with a leather mini skirt and heels if I’m feeling dressy. However, I can rock the bottoms with a graphic tee, ball cap and sneakers. I love multi-purpose outfits that can be worn in many ways!

Amazon shoppers have a lot to say about this set. “If you want to be comfortable but still feel upscale/classy, this is the way to go,” one five-star reviewer wrote. The shopper revealed they “had so many compliments” when they wore it just one day after surgery.”I feel awful but still feel comfy and put together,” they added. Another five-star reviewer left a photo to showcase how well it fit. “The shirt is just the right balance of fitted and relaxed. The shorts are nicely fitted while the waistband isn’t too snug which is a major win for me,” the shopper who “despises” tight waistbands added. “The olive green color looks just like the photos, and the material is super stretchy and helps to keep me cool. I’m ordering at least two more sets as soon as I hit submit on this review!”

Whether you’re on the hunt for a loungewear essential or a versatile find that you can dress up or down at your leisure, you can’t go wrong with this bestseller, especially because it’s on sale for just $12!

