Since everyone practically lives in leggings, you’d think it would be easy to find a pair that checks all the boxes, but that’s not the case. Call me a leggings connoisseur, but I have to try on a pair to see if they fit my curvy body and will not roll down. I’m adding several pairs of the Gayhay High-Waisted Leggings to my shopping cart. And they’re only $9 right now.

Get the Gayhay High-Waisted Leggings for $9 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Gayhay High Waist Leggings feature a blend of spandex and polyester material that’s super stretchy and soft. This pair has a high waistline and butt-lifting shape, giving you an ultra-flattering fit. Trust Us, you’ll want to wear these whenever you go to the gym, especially if you’re doing a glutes and legs workout. Most importantly, they’re not see-through, thanks to their high-quality fabric and four-way stretch technology. This pair comes in 31 colors and patterns and is now 55% off.

I tested this pair in my first-ever Solidcore Pilates class. One of my girlfriends treated me to a class so we could be like Lori Harvey and Normani. Remember the 2022 Met Gala when Harvey gave us the tea on how she got incredible abs for the night? Normani shared she did Pilates too! We are inspired to be like the two stars. During the intense 45-minute class, we combined squats and lunges on the reformer using dumbbell weights. I was incredibly sore and drenched in sweat after the workout. The leggings’ material is sweat-wicking, and the waistband didn’t roll down. I wore them again to a pole dancing class where we had to move our hips and climb the pole, and again, the pair didn’t roll down.

Make sure to snag these leggings while they’re still on sale.

