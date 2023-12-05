Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every now and then, I come across a new gadget, gizmo or garment that completely changes the game for me. I still remember the rush of getting my first smart phone (RIP Blackberries). For better or for worse, these devices make our day-to-day lives a whole lot easier. What about belt bags? These fanny packs give Us hands-free freedom when we’re on the go! And Ugg boots remain one of the most cherished staples in my closet, especially in the winter. Another item that has enhanced my everyday routine? This spa headband from Amazon.

Get the Zkptops Spa Headband and Wristband Set for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

I discovered this viral headband on TikTok — all the Gen Z girls were wearing one while filming their GRWM makeup tutorials. So, naturally, I had to buy one for myself to keep up with the cool kids. And I’m being serious when I say that this hairband has single-handedly elevated my skincare regimen. For years, my hair would get in the way when applying and removing makeup. Sometimes I would use clips to keep the strands out of my face, but then I’d end up with creases in my hair. But this puffy headband gently draws back your locks without leaving any marks. And unlike some headbands, this one isn’t too tight!

As the no. 1 bestseller in women’s fashion headbands on Amazon, this accessory is the best thing you never knew you needed. Plus, it comes with two wristbands!

Made with sponge lining and a terry cloth surface, this trendy bubble headband is ideal for makeup application and removal. Because of the headband’s water absorption function, you can wash your face and use liquid products without ruining your hair. Crafted from fleece, the elastic wristbands will prevent water from running down your arms onto your clothing.

Available in every color of the rainbow (even tie-dye!), this popular headband and wristband set makes the perfect stocking stuffer! Females of all ages will appreciate this beauty gift. Try this spa headband today, and thank Us later!

