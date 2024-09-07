Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While I’m a firm believer that investing in a high-end perfume is incredibly rewarding, I’m also aware that not everyone has the means to shell out a couple hundred dollars on a signature scent. Affordable perfume brands are popping up everywhere, some with the promise of smelling like their expensive designer counterparts for a lot less. The thing is, many of these inexpensive fragrances lack longevity. That said, according to Bethenny Frankel, Fine’ry perfumes last all day long, and her latest obsession from the line is Magnetic Candy.

Related: These Are the Fragrances Us Editors Always Get Complimented On Finding your signature scent is an inherently personal experience. It’s incredibly important to find a fragrance that resonates with you and makes you feel more confident. That said, it doesn’t hurt when others love the way you smell, too. Is there a better compliment than “You smell amazing”? At Us, we don’t think so. That’s why […]

Frankel is the queen of finding budget-friendly beauty items, and oftentimes, she stumbles upon new favorites out of the blue — which is exactly what happened with this $37 perfume. “I was just gonna give this away, but I said, ‘let me just try it today,'” the mogul says in a recent TikTok video. “I’ve had it on all day — this bitch lasts!”

Get the Fine’ry Magnetic Candy Eau de Parfum for $37 at Target!

Crafted as an alternative for Byredo Sundazed (which costs a whopping $225), Frankel says that Magentic Candy is nothing short of amazing, and while she’s never smelled the Byredo scent, she has not desired to after her experience with Fine’ry’s version. “This is amazing,” she divulges. “It’s almost like citrusy, sunshine, fresh. It’s not floraly. It’s not musky. It’s its own thing, and I like it,” she raves. She also notes that it’s “super approachable.”

The notes read like something out of a whimsical Candy Land dream: Magnetic Candy features hints of sugared violet, pink pomelo and cotton candy. Together, Frankel says that the notes embody freshness and sunshine (which is something I want especially want to smell like now to keep the summer vibes going well into fall).

Another thing I appreciate about Fine’ry — that spans far past just Magnetic Candy — is the beautiful bottle design. While many low-end fragrances smell good, their vessels are basic and leave a lot to be desired. However, the statuesque golden Magnetic Candy bottle is begging to be displayed on any vanity, and just looking at it can provide a quick hit of dopamine.

Frankel isn’t the only person who has been raving about the scent: Target shoppers can’t get enough of it either. “This scent is INTOXICATING. It smells INCREDIBLE,” one reviewer writes. “I just bought it yesterday & I’ve never been so obsessed with a perfume scent before this. I feel like I need to feverishly stock up. If you like gourmand perfumes (sweet, fruity, candy based scents) you will absolutely love this!”

$37 is a small investment to smell incredible and boost your mood, so take a note from Frankel’s book and start spritzing Magnetic Candy today!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Fine’ry Magnetic Candy Eau de Parfum for $37 at Target!

Related: These Are the August Beauty Launches We Can't Get Enough Of It’s been quite the impressive year for new beauty products, and there’s no sign of slowing down! The new drops from August include an all-natural anti-ager, a dreamy perfume, the prettiest lipstick and more. Each of the following August launches deserves a front-and-center spot on your vanity. Could your new favorite serum or hair styler […]