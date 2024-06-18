Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s no secret that Bethenny Frankel isn’t shy about giving her honest opinions on beauty products. If you follow the former Real Housewives of New York City star on social media, it’s easy to get lost in beauty shopping, thanks to her recommendations on the best products on the market. And here’s another one to add to your list: Less than 24 hours ago, Frankel called this classic formula the “Tom Brady of toners” in a TikTok video.

Related: Paige DeSorbo Reveals 10 of Her Top ‘Nightstand Necessities’ Paige DeSorbo has always been the queen of giving Us the best of the best in product recommendations. From serving up some major fashion inspiration on Bravo’s Summer House to sharing her curated shopping lists on her Amazon livestreams, her product picks are simply unmatched. Now she’s making all of our dreams come true by not […]

The Biologique Recherche P50 is a vitamin-enriched lotion that gently exfoliates, cleanses and purifies the skin. It also helps regenerate the epidermis’ deepest layers to reveal clearer and brighter skin. The secret is found in the toner’s formula, which is packed with hydroxy acids (AHAs, BHAs and PHAs) and astringents that aren’t too strong for the skin.

Get Biologique Recherche P50 (originally $84) for just $79 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

The lactic, malic, citric and salicylic acids are chemical exfoliants that slough off dead skin cells to reveal brighter and more even-looking skin. Meanwhile, the astringents help purify and mattify the complexion. The combination of ingredients makes this product a constant bestseller. “There’s never been a better toner in the history of toners, not even a close second,” Frankel added.

Shoppers are also impressed with the toner. “This toner shows results overnight, with brighter, smoother skin, less oil and minimized pore visibility,” one shared on the Paul Labrecque website (a reputable P50 seller). “And it’s gentle on my skin. It has a vinegar smell to it and tingles a bit when applied, but it’s totally worth it. I love this stuff.”

Another wrote: “This has changed my skincare game. I use it on alternate days.”

Even though the toner is pricey, it saves you from wasting money on other formulas that don’t deliver results. So what are you waiting for? Head to Amazon now to try it yourself.

Get Biologique Recherche P50 (originally $84) for just $79 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more skincare here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Get This Lisa Vanderpump-Approved OPI Nail Treatment for Just $19 Let’s face it: our nails are just as important as our outfits. Whether you go to a salon to get them professionally done or opt for natural styles, getting your nails done — and, more importantly, taking care of them — should be a crucial step in your beauty routine. Lisa Vanderpump, known for starring […]