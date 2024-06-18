Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s no secret that Bethenny Frankel isn’t shy about giving her honest opinions on beauty products. If you follow the former Real Housewives of New York City star on social media, it’s easy to get lost in beauty shopping, thanks to her recommendations on the best products on the market. And here’s another one to add to your list: Less than 24 hours ago, Frankel called this classic formula the “Tom Brady of toners” in a TikTok video.
The Biologique Recherche P50 is a vitamin-enriched lotion that gently exfoliates, cleanses and purifies the skin. It also helps regenerate the epidermis’ deepest layers to reveal clearer and brighter skin. The secret is found in the toner’s formula, which is packed with hydroxy acids (AHAs, BHAs and PHAs) and astringents that aren’t too strong for the skin.
Get Biologique Recherche P50 (originally $84) for just $79 at Amazon!
The lactic, malic, citric and salicylic acids are chemical exfoliants that slough off dead skin cells to reveal brighter and more even-looking skin. Meanwhile, the astringents help purify and mattify the complexion. The combination of ingredients makes this product a constant bestseller. “There’s never been a better toner in the history of toners, not even a close second,” Frankel added.
Shoppers are also impressed with the toner. “This toner shows results overnight, with brighter, smoother skin, less oil and minimized pore visibility,” one shared on the Paul Labrecque website (a reputable P50 seller). “And it’s gentle on my skin. It has a vinegar smell to it and tingles a bit when applied, but it’s totally worth it. I love this stuff.”
Another wrote: “This has changed my skincare game. I use it on alternate days.”
Even though the toner is pricey, it saves you from wasting money on other formulas that don’t deliver results. So what are you waiting for? Head to Amazon now to try it yourself.
