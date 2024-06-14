Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: our nails are just as important as our outfits. Whether you go to a salon to get them professionally done or opt for natural styles, getting your nails done — and, more importantly, taking care of them — should be a crucial step in your beauty routine. Lisa Vanderpump, known for starring in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has a distinct, chic style — which extends to her nails. We found her favorite nail-strengthening treatment — and it’s only $19 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Vanderpump said she loves this nail treatment because of how it makes her nails look. “I do my nails myself. I haven’t had a manicure in a year and a half,” Vanderpump told the publication. “I’m pretty good at getting ready myself — unless I’m going on camera, then I need a bit of help. This makes my nails look like I’ve just had a manicure, very strong and healthy. People tell me my nails look amazing all the time, and I tell them they’re my real nails, that I don’t have anything on them. Then I tell them to get this. It will take a while, but I promise you’ll see results.”

The OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthening Treatment is effective at growing nails and helping them stay robust. This treatment consists of Tri-Flex Technology™ to help strengthen and protect nails against chipping, peeling and splitting.

Using this nail treatment is super easy, too! Essentially, you can apply this polish as a stand-alone treatment or use it as a nail polish base coat. You should apply two coats and then apply one coat daily, followed by removing the treatment after seven days. Either method you take to apply this treatment will help you get longer, stronger nails.

If you’re on the fence about trying this treatment, don’t be. In a clinical study, when used as directed, 95% of participants saw an improvement in their nails in just one week. So, trust Us, you’re nails are in good care with OPI.

Many reviewers harp on the efficacy of this nail treatment, while one in particular said, “This has helped my nails tremendously after having fake/gel nails for years.” Another reviewer added, “This is by far the best nail-strengthening polish on the market. My nails grow like wildfire every time I use it.”

Additionally, maintaining nail health can be a task you forget to squeeze into your jam-packed schedule. If you need a simple method to do it, this OPI nail-strengthening treatment could do the trick!

Get the OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthening Treatment for $19 at Amazon!

