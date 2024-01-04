Your account
These 3-in-1 Nail Polish Remover Wipes Upgraded My At-Home Manicure Game

The Young woman's hands with Red manicure and gold rings are on her lap
I never feel completely put together unless my nails are done. While I typically opt for gel polish, my nails (and my bank account) have been feeling depleted, so I’ve recently made the switch to regular lacquer to give my nails a breather. Aside from saving major funds, doing my own nails is strangely therapeutic too.

One thing I hate more than anything about standard nail polish, though, is the removal process. Traditional nail polish removers don’t just reek — that smell gives me a serious headache — they’re also prone to leaks and spillage, plus actually dry out your cuticles. Oh, and I hate having to use tons of cotton rounds to fully get my nails clean (talk about wasteful). I just kept thinking, “There has to be a better way to strip away polish, right?”

Well, Dermelect sure thought so. The brand just came out with a genius product that solves all of my nail polish removal woes — and will completely change how anyone does their nails. As someone who tests beauty products for a living, I try each item with a bit of skepticism. But let me tell you that the Dermelect Extracts 3-in-1 Soy Nail Polish Remover Wipes completely blew me away. It’s one of the most innovative products I’ve seen in a long time!

Get the Dermelect Extracts 3-in-1 Soy Nail Polish Remover for just $14 at Dermelect!

Let me break down what makes these wipes so clever: Instead of being infused with acetone or alcohol (the main ingredients in most removers), the non-toxic odorless wipes magically break down polish with a mix of natural ingredients including protein peptides and soy. As the lacquer disintegrates, the wipes infuse nails and cuticles with jojoba oil, grapefruit seed extract and vitamin E to fortify, moisturize and strengthen nails. This completely replaces the need for a cuticle oil, and once your nails are wiped clean they’re prepped and ready for your next manicure!

The brand says that one wipe thoroughly removes every trace of nail polish on all 10 fingers, so I put them to the test against my long-lasting Kure Bazaar lacquer in Vogue (a gorgeous deep burgundy hue). I was surprised that it took very minimal effort and pressure for the polish to slide right off my nails. Darker hues have the tendency to stain nails — even after using a heavy duty remover — but one Dermelect wipe left no evidence that there was ever any lacquer on my nails. Rather, my naked nails looked fresh and shiny, all thanks to the moisturizing agents I mentioned earlier.

There are very few items that make me say “wow,” but these nail polish removing wipes are one of them. Although 2024 just started, I predict these are going to be one of the most talked-about beauty products of the year. With that in mind, make sure to shop them before they inevitably sell out: Your at-home manicure game will never be the same, and your nails and wallet will thank you too!

Get the Dermelect Extracts 3-in-1 Soy Nail Polish Remover for just $14 at Dermelect!

