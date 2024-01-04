I never feel completely put together unless my nails are done. While I typically opt for gel polish, my nails (and my bank account) have been feeling depleted, so I’ve recently made the switch to regular lacquer to give my nails a breather. Aside from saving major funds, doing my own nails is strangely therapeutic too.

One thing I hate more than anything about standard nail polish, though, is the removal process. Traditional nail polish removers don’t just reek — that smell gives me a serious headache — they’re also prone to leaks and spillage, plus actually dry out your cuticles. Oh, and I hate having to use tons of cotton rounds to fully get my nails clean (talk about wasteful). I just kept thinking, “There has to be a better way to strip away polish, right?”

Well, Dermelect sure thought so. The brand just came out with a genius product that solves all of my nail polish removal woes — and will completely change how anyone does their nails. As someone who tests beauty products for a living, I try each item with a bit of skepticism. But let me tell you that the Dermelect Extracts 3-in-1 Soy Nail Polish Remover Wipes completely blew me away. It’s one of the most innovative products I’ve seen in a long time!

Let me break down what makes these wipes so clever: Instead of being infused with acetone or alcohol (the main ingredients in most removers), the non-toxic odorless wipes magically break down polish with a mix of natural ingredients including protein peptides and soy. As the lacquer disintegrates, the wipes infuse nails and cuticles with jojoba oil, grapefruit seed extract and vitamin E to fortify, moisturize and strengthen nails. This completely replaces the need for a cuticle oil, and once your nails are wiped clean they’re prepped and ready for your next manicure!

The brand says that one wipe thoroughly removes every trace of nail polish on all 10 fingers, so I put them to the test against my long-lasting Kure Bazaar lacquer in Vogue (a gorgeous deep burgundy hue). I was surprised that it took very minimal effort and pressure for the polish to slide right off my nails. Darker hues have the tendency to stain nails — even after using a heavy duty remover — but one Dermelect wipe left no evidence that there was ever any lacquer on my nails. Rather, my naked nails looked fresh and shiny, all thanks to the moisturizing agents I mentioned earlier.

There are very few items that make me say “wow,” but these nail polish removing wipes are one of them. Although 2024 just started, I predict these are going to be one of the most talked-about beauty products of the year. With that in mind, make sure to shop them before they inevitably sell out: Your at-home manicure game will never be the same, and your nails and wallet will thank you too!

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/nail-polish-remover-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="highest rated nail polish remover"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro">Feeling frustrated when it comes to removing your nail polish? You’re not alone. It can be a challenge to find a nice remover that works well and doesn’t damage your nails. But, don’t worry because we’re here to help. We went undercover and managed to find some of the most reputable nail polish removers of 2023. Plus, we’re also providing a helpful guide on what to look for in a remover. Whether you’re looking for an acetone-free remover for delicate nails or something stronger for removing your boldest colors, we’ve got you covered. Get ready to say goodbye to stubborn nail polish and hello to freshly polished nails. Feeling frustrated when it comes to removing your nail polish? You're not alone. It can be a challenge to find a nice remover that works well and doesn't damage your nails. But, don't worry because we're here to help. We went undercover and managed to find some of the most reputable nail polish removers of 2023. Plus, we're also providing a helpful guide on what to look for in a remover. Whether you're looking for an acetone-free remover for delicate nails or something stronger for removing your boldest colors, we've got you covered. Get ready to say goodbye to stubborn nail polish and hello to freshly polished nails. This convenient kit includes a 16-ounce bottle of acetone and a 7-inch nail file for all your nail care needs. The acetone quickly and easily breaks down the polish molecules and effectively removes any type of color with no smudging or streaking. This fast-acting formula ensures great results, saving time and hassle when it comes to changing up your look each day or week. Even better, the included nail file is perfectly designed to help shape and contour your nails with ease. The long-lasting high-grade stainless steel construction is guaranteed to last, giving you the perfect finish every time. Plus, the easy grip handle makes it comfortable to hold and simple to control, making it simple to achieve salon-quality nails at home. Effective and reliable, this nail polish remover is easily the best on our list.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Easily removes nail polish</li> <li>Doesn’t irritate the skin</li> <li>Stainless steel nail file included</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Strong odor due to acetone</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00C5RM30G/?tag=advon-usw-20">Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover</a> - Most Pleasant Smelling</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00C5RM30G/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Mineral-Fusion-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="nail polish remover review"></a></figure> <div>Mineral Fusion’s Nail Polish Remover is an excellent product for those looking to remove nail polish without damaging their nails. With its acetone-free, non-drying formula, it safely and effectively helps remove even the toughest of traditional and shellac polishes. It also helps prep and clean the nail surface to extend the life of color –– all without stripping your nails’ natural oils. The unique ingredients used in this nail polish remover are carefully selected for their natural and beneficial power of minerals. It’s free of gluten, parabens, talc, artificial colors, synthetic fragrances, SLS, and phthalates and is never tested on animals, nor does it participate in any other form of animal cruelty. Whether you are looking for a gentle nail polish remover or part of a larger skincare routine, this option is worth considering. It offers an effective solution for cleaning and preparing nails for new coats of polish at an affordable price.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Very pleasant scent</li> <li>Easy to use</li> <li>Gentle and non-irritating</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>May leave the nails dry</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00G7XOZEG/?tag=advon-usw-20">Karma Organic Nail Polish Remover</a> - Organic Pick</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00G7XOZEG/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Karma-Organic-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="nail polish remover review"></a></figure> <div>Karma Organic Nail Polish Remover is unique due to its natural, vegan, and cruelty-free formula. This product is non-toxic and, therefore, contains no acetone or other harsh chemicals. It works well with a variety of polishes, including glitters, gels, and mattes, and removes nail polish quickly and efficiently. Plus, this nail polish remover contains Vitamin E oil, which helps leave your cuticles looking smooth and your nails moisturized. The packaging is also eco-friendly, as these organic products come in glass bottles that are printed with soy-based ink. Overall, this is a great product for those who are environmentally conscious and looking for something to protect their nails. Not only does it act as an effective nail polish remover, but it also helps nourish your nails in the process of removing the polish. This makes it a great choice for those who aim to keep their nails looking healthy and gorgeous.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Non-toxic, organic, and convenient</li> <li>Completely eco-friendly packaging</li> <li>Vitamin E oil moisturizes your nails</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Not effective enough for some</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0015GEMSE/?tag=advon-usw-20">OPI Nail Polish Remover</a> - Most Nourishing</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0015GEMSE/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/OPI-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="nail polish remover review"></a></figure> <div>OPI Nail Polish Remover is an innovative product for anyone who enjoys changing up their manicure regularly. This non-drying formula is designed to sweep away even the darkest nail polishes efficiently without drying out your cuticles. The remover is even effective at removing gel nail polish, so you can keep up with all the latest manicure trends. With this remover product in your arsenal, you can be sure that no matter how often you switch up your manicure, your nails will remain healthy and smooth. Most importantly, this nail polish remover is easy and simple to use. After applying it to polished nails, the polish can easily be wiped away, leaving behind soft and smooth cuticles. This particular nail polish remover is outstanding for those who frequently switch up their manicure style. It allows for easy shade removal, but all while leaving your cuticles nourished and soft.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Doesn't cause white dots on nails</li> <li>Minimal rubbing needed to remove polish</li> <li>Available in two sizes</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Cap isn’t secure and can come off</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07675M6QX/?tag=advon-usw-20">Cutex Nail Polish Remover</a> - Gentlest Choice</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07675M6QX/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Cutex-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="nail polish remover review"></a></figure> <div>Cutex Nail Polish Remover is a great choice for taking off your old nail polish without harsh chemicals. This product is designed to quickly and effectively remove nail polish without leaving residue behind. It's also formulated with gentle conditioners that keep nails looking healthy and hydrated. All you need to do is soak a cotton pad with the remover, apply it to the nail surface, and wipe away until the polish is gone. This product won't leave your nails dry or brittle — instead, it makes them feel soft and moisturized. It's not only good for removing color from your nails, but it can also be used to clean off dirt, oil, or grease from surfaces like counters, plastics, or even jewelry. Quick and easy to use, this nail polish remover won't cause any damage or discomfort to your nails. With its gentle yet powerful formula, it’s a must-have for any beauty routine!</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Great for regular use</li> <li>Allows for fast and easy removal</li> <li>Softens and moisturizes the nails</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Leaves an oily residue</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Buying Guide: Nail Polish Removers</h3> <div><h3>Price</h3> Your budget for a nail polish remover should always be the first factor to consider when making a purchase. There will likely be a wide range of prices from cheap removers to more expensive, higher-quality options. Consider your budget and shop around for the remover that fits your needs and your wallet. <h3>Volume</h3> Nail polish removers come in a variety of sizes and volumes, ranging from small bottles for travel purposes to large bottles for more frequent usage. If you need to buy in bulk or if you’re looking for an economical option, you may want to opt for a larger product. <h3>Ingredients </h3> The ingredients in your nail polish remover can make all the difference when it comes to efficacy, safety, and smell. To assess which remover is best for you, read the label to find out what ingredients are inside and research any unknown or unfamiliar components. Generally speaking, avoid those with strong chemicals or those with too much alcohol — they can dry out your nails and hands. <h3>Smell</h3> Nail polish removers come in both scented and unscented varieties. Some might even include fragrances like lavender, chamomile, or aloe vera as natural alternatives to mask the odor of the remover itself. Consider how sensitive you are to smell when purchasing and whether or not it’s important for you to have nail polish remover with a pleasant aroma. <h3>Effectiveness</h3> When looking for a nail polish remover, make sure the one you choose can <a href="https://www.wikihow.com/Remove-Old-Nail-Polish" target="_blank" rel="noopener">effectively remove all types of polishes</a> — from traditional colors to glittery metallics and gels — without damaging the nails underneath or leaving behind residue. Check reviews online on sites like beauty blogs or YouTube videos before buying to make sure the product is up to par with your standards. <h3>Amount of Residue Left Behind</h3> The residue left behind after nail polish remover can be hard to clean off and leave your nails feeling greasy or sticky afterward. To avoid this problem altogether, look for a remover that doesn’t leave behind any residue (or at least one that leaves very little residue behind) and that’s easy to clean off with a cotton pad or tissue after each use. <h3>Container Safety and Integrity</h3> Make sure that your chosen nail polish remover has an airtight seal on its container so that no evaporation can occur; otherwise, the potency of the product will be reduced over time due to exposure to air and light. Also, check that no leaks are coming from the container itself so no spilling occurs during the application and removal process. <h3>Acetone vs. Acetone-free</h3> <a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acetone#:~:text=Acetone%20(2-propanone%20or%20dimethyl,with%20a%20characteristic%20pungent%20odor." target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Acetone</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> is used as an ingredient in some nail polish removers but is not suitable for all skin types since it can cause irritation and inflammation if used excessively without gloves. If you have delicate skin or are trying to avoid using acetone altogether, make sure your chosen remover is specifically labeled as "acetone-free" before purchasing it. </span> <h3>Packaging</h3> There are various packaging types available when it comes to purchasing a nail polish remover — including plastic bottles with built-in applicators like wipes, small screw-top containers, and pump applicators — so it depends on what works best for you before making a decision. Think about how much product you need per use, how easy it is to transport (travel-sized packaging might be ideal), and how much waste is generated in the process before choosing. <h3>Effectiveness</h3> Being able to quickly remove tough polishes without having to scrub away at them can greatly reduce the time spent doing manicures/pedicures at home or in a salon setting! Look for formulas that claim they will remove stubborn polishes within seconds instead of minutes. These are typically more powerful than traditional ones but they may be harsher on the skin as well! <h3>Convenience</h3> When looking at different brands of nail polish removers, think about what kind of bottle works best for you (i.e., pour bottle vs. pump applicator). Larger bottles might require more effort since they take time to empty and pour, whereas smaller ones might provide more convenience since they’re easier to carry around with you when necessary! Additionally, look out for built-in wands in some bottles, which make application easier without having to use cotton pads/wipes separately! <h3>Brand Reputation</h3> It's always important to do your research before investing in any beauty product, as there are many different options available with varying levels of quality control standards. Check out customer reviews online — both professional ones through blog posts/vlogs and feedback from other customers — before committing yourself financially so you don't end up wasting money on inferior nail polish removers!</div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is nail polish remover safe to use?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Generally, yes. That said, you should always follow the safety instructions before using any product and avoid contact with the eyes and mouth.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Does nail polish remover damage my nails?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>No, if used correctly. If used too often or left on the nails for too long, it can strip the nails of their natural oils, leaving them brittle and prone to damage.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any instructions I need to follow when using nail polish remover?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, you should always follow the instructions on the product label before using your nail polish remover — they will tell you how to use the product correctly, as well as provide practices to follow for safety.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How long does the remover take to work?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Most nail polish removers typically take less than two minutes to work effectively depending on the type of nail polish being removed.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I reuse a bottle of nail polish remover?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>It is not recommended to reuse a bottle of nail polish remover as exposure to air can cause oxidation, which can render it ineffective over time.</p> </div> </div> </div>