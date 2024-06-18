Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Paige DeSorbo has always been the queen of giving Us the best of the best in product recommendations. From serving up some major fashion inspiration on Bravo’s Summer House to sharing her curated shopping lists on her Amazon livestreams, her product picks are simply unmatched. Now she’s making all of our dreams come true by not only sharing her own “nightstand essentials” but also those of the celebrity guests on her new show with Amazon.

In an interview with Us, the Giggly Squad host revealed that she’ll now be hosting her own new original and shoppable show, “In Bed With Paige DeSorbo,” which will air Tuesdays at 7 p.m. EST on the interactive, free ad-supported (FAST) channel on Prime Video and Freevee. The show will take place, as you may have already guessed, in DeSsorbo’s favorite place: her bed.

“I’ve always wanted some type of show like this where it’s just fun and it’s girly and it feels very much like me,” DeSorbo said. “It’s so exciting. And for it to be on Amazon where I already do Amazon Live, I do all of the looks for less for the girls. It just made sense. And I do love sleeping.”

On the show, DeSorbo will invite guests into her bed, such as her beau and Southern Charm star Craig Conover and new Real Housewives of New York cast member Jessel Taank. They’ll cover hot topics but also share some of their favorite fashion advice, beauty tips and, more than likely, some tea, hot takes and, of course, some giggles.

“It’s all of my friends,” DeSorbo said. “And if Giggly Squad had a podcast where we could have a guest on and not get so sidetracked, it would be all of the guests you would want on Giggly Squad. I’m just going to lie in bed with them and ask them a couple of questions.”

Related: This ‘Lovely’ Memory Neck Pillow Will Make Your Next Trip Much More Comfy — Almost 10k 5-Star Reviews We’re almost in summer, also known as the season for travel! Whether you’re going on a big lavish vacation including several flights or a family road trip, comfort is most likely at the top of your mind. If you need new travel pieces that will increase your comfort level — we have news for you! […]

Throughout the show, they’ll cover their favorite Amazon product picks, so it’s not just limited to things they use at bedtime (though we love to know that stuff too). It’ll cover everything including beauty, fashion, home, sleep, bedding, furniture and decor picks, and even their favorite snacks. The show will include segments like their “nightstand necessities,” which, according to DeSorbo, could be “all different types of products,” and doing fun things like testing out TikTok trends.

“I mean, we could be talking about our skincare routine one day and then talking about something completely different,” DeSorbo said. “Like I have Craig on an episode and his nightstand necessities are much different than other guests I have on. So it’s really fun and it’s silly and it’s not serious at all. But its certain things as a girl you’re like, ‘Oh, I actually want to know that.’”

If you’ve ever wished you could shop DeSorbo’s outfits straight from your TV screen (like I most certainly have), thanks to Amazon’s new “shop the show” technology, you now can. You won’t even have to leave the show and open another app to snag the products you want. They’ll all be shoppable right there from the screen in the product carousel.

“From literally the day I started watching TV, I would always love people’s outfits,” DeSorbo said. “Like watching Gossip Girl, I was always like, ‘Why can’t I buy the headband that Blair’s wearing right now?’ So for Amazon to essentially take our childhood dreams of watching something and being able to shop it immediately is a dream come true.”

Of course, I couldn’t leave the interview without getting the inside scoop from DeSorbo on her own favorite “nightstand necessities” and bedtime routine ahead of the show’s premiere. Though her routine “looks different all of the time” due to her busy schedule, we were able to nail down a few of her essentials.

“[My routine] varies [in] so many different ways,” DeSorbo said. “At any given time, we could have pizza bagels in there, like we could be writing a novel, you don’t know what could happen in the bed. I really don’t like leaving [it], so I will do anything in bed. I’ve taken Zoom meetings. I’ve done my taxes. Like, I’ve had full meetings with my accountant in the bed and I’m like, ‘This is who I am.’ So my routine is different every single day.”

One thing, however, that does stay consistent is her skincare routine, which she does “every single night.” She revealed to Us that one skincare staple she uses is the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Along with skincare comes haircare, of which DeSorbo uses the Nexxus Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil, Thermal Shield Spray Prep & Protect and Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick to keep her always-silky locks shiny, hydrated and styled to perfection. And, perhaps some of the most important bed products, DeSorbo uses the WhatsBedding Feather Comforter and the Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask to get her beauty sleep.

But that’s not all — keep scrolling to see 10 of her top Amazon essentials below. And tune in to the FAST channel on Amazon to watch “In Bed With Paige DeSorbo” to see more of her Amazon favorites on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. EST.

Related: Kendall Jenner Swears by This Anxiety-Taming Cooling Blanket — We Do, Too If you fall on the type-A end of the spectrum, chances are you feel overwhelmed from time to time — okay, maybe a little more than time to time. Overthinking is your cardio, planning is your meditation and color coding is your hobby; you find yourself perpetually busy, confused by the type-B people who can […]

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

$43.00 See it!

Nexxus Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil

$16 You Save 19% On Sale: $13 See it!

WhatsBedding Feather Comforter

$150 You Save 27% On Sale: $110 See it!

Mohap Bed Sheet Set

$27.00 See it!

Puredown Euro Pillow Inserts

$55 You Save 27% On Sale: $40 See it!

Yaapsu Chunky Knit Blanket Throw

$80.00 See it!

Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask

$79.00 See it!

Yinyyinhs Feather Silk Satin Robe

$80.00 See it!

Crysfloa Folding Bed Tray Laptop Table

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$90.00 See it!

Thorne Magnesium Bisglycinate

$48 You Save 10% On Sale: $43 See it!

Related: Paige DeSorbo Chats With Us About Her Top Amazon Big Spring Sale Picks Paige DeSorbo is saying “out with the old, in with the new” this spring! Like many of Us, the Summer House fan-favorite is ready for some fresh spring upgrades and is using Amazon’s Big Spring Sale to help the process. In an exclusive interview with Us, DeSorbo shared her top Amazon picks for the spring […]