We’re almost in summer, also known as the season for travel! Whether you’re going on a big lavish vacation including several flights or a family road trip, comfort is most likely at the top of your mind. If you need new travel pieces that will increase your comfort level — we have news for you! We found a useful, versatile travel pillow that will become one of your new travel essentials — and it’s only $16 at Amazon!

The napfun Neck Pillow will elevate your summer travel routine — seriously. Essentially, it’s a 100% memory foam neck pillow that you can mold and press to suit your comfort needs. It’s made with durability and portability in mind, and it’s so comfy that you’ll forget you’re even wearing it!

This neck pillow is easy to use and thanks to its bolstered body, it will provide plenty of comfort during a long plane ride or an equally long car ride. What we love most about this neck pillow is that it doesn’t secure around your chin, but instead your neck, so it frees up your space and movement a little. Further, this pillow comes in 15 colors.

While reviewing and gushing over this neck pillow, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I’ve gone through several different kinds of neck pillows and this is my favorite! I have a bad neck (arthritis and a reversed c-spine). The memory foam is lovely and it packs very well for travel.” Another reviewer said, “I never used a travel pillow before, but I found the shape of this one to be perfect! It has a flat back and high sides. It supported my head, and I actually slept on my 10-hour flights!”

So, if you’re looking for a new piece of travel arsenal that will help you stay comfy on a really, really long flight, this comfy neck pillow could do the trick!

See it: Get the napfun Neck Pillow for $16 (was $22) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 5, 2024, but may be subject to change.

