Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While it’s still warm outside, there’s no better outfit than a pair of jeans and a simple tank top. Whether you’re looking for a new fit for the weekend or you’re looking ahead to the fall season, you don’t want to miss these jeans from Billabong on sale now at Nordstrom for 25% off in the Oceana Blue shade!

Related: The 18 Best Jeans to Flatter Your Curves — All on Amazon Finding jeans for curvy women is a continuous challenge. It involves trial and error, regardless of your size or body type. But fear not; we’re here to guide you. Choose a pair that suits you personally, no matter the style or design of the denim. We’ve handpicked the perfect pairs of jeans to fit your […]

The Free Fall Fray Hem Stretch Wide-Leg Jeans have a 28-inch inseam and a 22-inch leg opening, which ensures a comfortable and flattering fit. Thanks to their subtle fraying details, the jeans don’t require much styling; pair them with platform sandals or New Balance shoes.

Get the Billabong Free Fall Fray Hem Stretch Wide-Leg Jeans starting at $67 (originally $90) at Nordstrom for a limited time!

“Cute, comfy, flattering,” one Nordstrom shopper said. “The length is great – I’m 5’5 and they don’t end up looking baggy. The perfect true wide leg without being too wide. I also had a baby less than 6 months ago and these jeans cover up the proof of that well!!”

“First off, I have never worn jeans by Billabong but saw them on Shea Whitney’s YouTube Channel the other day,” another reviewer said. “I had to have them! They are fitted in the waist and hips and very flattering on the legs. The jeans are very soft and I love the frayed bottoms.”

Another said “I love love love these jeans. They fit perfectly for me. Love the frayed hem, large pockets, and just enough stretch to stretch where needed.”

Nordstrom’s deals don’t last long, so make sure you don’t miss these jeans at 25% off!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Billabong Free Fall Fray Hem Stretch Wide-Leg Jeans starting at $67 (originally $90) at Nordstrom for a limited time!