Whenever a pesky pimple emerges, we wish we had Harry Potter’s Cloak of Invisibility to shield Us from strangers. Suddenly, it’s like we’re back in middle school, terrified of being teased for the unexpected flare-up on our face. Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with this issue for the past few weeks. What started as a below-surface bump turned into one of the largest zits I’ve ever experienced. And nothing would help! Not my go-to clinical clearing gel, not tea tree oil, not even a salicylic acid serum.

It wasn’t until I tried the Bioré Cover and Conquer Blemish Patches that I finally saw improvement! After applying a hydrocolloid spot treatment before bed, I woke up and noticed that the patch had absorbed some of the pus (sorry, TMI!) from the pimple. It worked like a charm! I also noticed that the swelling had subsided and the bump was smaller than before.

Another benefit of these protective patches is that they discreetly cover redness so you can go out in public without shame. I honestly believe that these stickers conceal whiteheads better than makeup! And this way, you don’t have to worry about irritating the infection site by adding product on top of it. Win-win!

Get the Bioré Cover and Conquer Blemish Patches for just $10 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Bioré Cover and Conquer Blemish Patches acts like a sponge to suck out oil from acne. Each pack features 30 hydrocolloid patches that provide a protective barrier from dirt and germs. Ideal for whiteheads, this formula is plant-based and safe on all skin types. I have very sensitive skin, and I have never had a negative reaction!

You can apply the blemish patch at night if you want to wake up to results, or you can wear throughout the day as an on-the-go spot treatment or protective layer. Unlike some stickers, these don’t fall off. I’m not kidding when I say this pimple product has been an absolute lifesaver for me! It’s the only acne treatment I’ve used that has made a real difference. I’m a forever fan!

But I’m not alone! Another reviewer reported, “These patches were easy to use and definitely worked on my whiteheads. I pop one on and about 6 hrs later, the pimple is popped with no scarring or issues. I can even wear them throughout the day, because they are pretty much invisible on my skin. Definitely my go-to for pimple protection and elimination.” And another customer commented, “Was very surprised at how well these work. Overnight they practically eliminated pimples on my face, I apply to the pimple after washing my face and wake up to a greatly reduced pimple. In some instances it was about 95% gone.”

The next time a pimple pops up, you’ll be glad you had these Bioré blemish patches to save the day. Stock up now while they’re still on sale!

