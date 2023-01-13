This Is the Overnight Acne Treatment Your Skin Has Been Waiting For

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another day, another breakout. Sometimes it’s a small whitehead, sometimes it’s a painful, cystic pimple sitting under the skin. Make it stop! Acne is annoying in pretty much every way, especially when you’re an adult and it still refuses to take a hike.

So, how can we officially let it know it’s not welcome here anymore? We wash our face and we try to use concentrated serums and gentle moisturizers, but we need something that more directly targets each and every individual blemish. A spot treatment! But we’re not just going to grab the first thing we see on the store shelves that might damage our skin. We’re sticking with Malin + Goetz!

$22.00 See it!

Get the Malin + Goetz Acne Treatment Nighttime for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

One of the first things that really stuck out to Us about this acne treatment is that it’s formulated to target both whiteheads and those under-the-skin cystic pimples. Finally! It combines multiple acne-fighting ingredients, including dermatologist-favorite salicylic acid to exfoliate, as well as 10% sulfur, which is a gentle ingredient known to effectively dry out blemishes. The formula also contains zinc oxide and camphor to calm inflamed skin and prevent scarring.

Together, these ingredients go directly after acne, claiming to deliver overnight results without stripping your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Applying it is also a great technique to help stop pop-happy fingers from making any regrettable decisions!

This acne treatment is for all skin types and is cruelty-free and vegan. So, how do you use it? The first step is, of course, to cleanse your face before bed. After you’ve patted your skin dry, set the small but mighty bottle down on the counter.

Do not shake! Take a cotton swab and dip it in, making sure you reach the white sediment at the bottom. Take out the swab and lightly dab it onto a pimple, leaving a white dot behind. Then go to sleep. Wash off in the morning and see the difference!

