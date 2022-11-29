This Invisible Acne Spot Treatment May Work in Just 4 Hours

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting a surprise pimple at any time is super frustrating — but it’s even worse when blemishes pop up before a big event or festive dinner date. The holiday season is officially here, and our social calendars are stacked — so we have no time to deal with unwanted blemishes.

But rather than popping them and potentially making the situation worse, we can reach for a spot treatment like this one from Murad to make the problem go away! What makes this option different is how quickly it works, and shoppers claim they haven’t found a better product to date. Best of all, it may help with other skin concerns as well!

Get the Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are plenty of targeted treatments you can use for acne, including pimple patches and top-rated drying lotions by the likes of Mario Badescu. But the difference with this pick from Murad is that it goes on clear and doesn’t feel as obvious as other spot treatments! Another reason why reviewers gravitate to this product is because it works incredibly fast. In as little as four hours, your pimple may significantly decrease in size. If you wake up in the morning and see a spot you want to take care of, by the time you need to get ready at night, it may be much less of a pain to deal with!

In fact, 97% of participants in a clinical study said the appearance of their blemishes improved after just one day. That kind of speed is hard to come by, and some shoppers say they have used it on ingrown hairs and it’s been just as successful. The combo of salicylic acid and a patented blend of pine needle and thyme extracts tackle the pimple while soothing the skin to minimize irritation. It may take a few days for your pimple to fully vanish, but if we can reduce its size in a pinch with this treatment, we would be more than happy with the final result!

