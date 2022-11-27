Drew Barrymore’s $9 Eye Lift Hack Is a Beauty Game-Changer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Eyes are the window to the soul, conveying countless emotions with subtle changes in expression. Batting your eyelashes or winking is an easy way to flirt. And crying can signify both joy and pain. So, it’s no wonder that we often try to play up our eyes with beauty products to really make them pop. But no two eyes are the same, and sometimes we feel like our own pair doesn’t quite match as symmetrically as we’d like. Leave it to Drew Barrymore to teach Us a major makeup hack for eyes — she always keeps it real.

Earlier this year, the TV host took to Instagram to share her “corrective beauty makeup” while backstage at The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m going to take our onyx eyeliner from Flower Beauty,” she said. “As you can see, one eye is just lower than the other. I’m going to put this [eyeliner] on the upper water line and it’s going to open my eye to match this one.” Before our eyes, the Flower Beauty founder magically lifted her lid by adding liner to the water line. “Pretty amazing, right?” Barrymore remarked after applying the finishing touches. “If any comes down on your lower water line, you just clean it up. And my eyes are just more even. It’s really, really, really a cool trick.”

This cool trick only costs $9 — talk about flower power! You can score Barrymore’s top-rated eyeliner at Amazon. Read on to learn more about this brilliant beauty buy.

Get the Flower Beauty Forever Wear Long Wear Eyeliner Pencil for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Flower Beauty Forever Wear Long Wear Eyeliner Pencil is a creamy, smudgeproof product. Just twist and apply this retractable eyeliner for the perfect precision. “My trick is our Forever Wear liner,” said Barrymore. “Because I’m wearing black mascara, I did it in onyx, but we have several colors in that line so you can usually match to whatever mascara or shadow you’re using.” Available in seven different shades from brown to cobalt blue, this long-lasting liner works for everyday makeup or a glam night out. And the best part is, this smooth product is vegan and cruelty-free!

Just like so many of Barrymore’s classic movies, fans love this Flower Beauty eyeliner. One satisfied shopper gushed, “It is fabulous! Not expensive, creamy, long-lasting, does not bother eyes if you rim inner eye. Easy take-off with soap and water. Have now used these products for months and like them more than any cosmetic I have ever used.” Another customer said, “Pretty, pretty color that glides on like butter! A beautiful eye pencil that doesn’t cost a fortune! YAY!!! Thanks Drew!!”

Give your eyes some love this holiday season with the Flower Beauty Forever Wear Long Wear Eyeliner Pencil. Just Drew it.

