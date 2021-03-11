This De-Puffing Eye Balm Seriously Works Like an Instagram Filter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Given everything that’s gone down over the past year, it’s not entirely surprising that our sleep schedules are out of whack. Many of Us are still working remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and although we’re used to it, it’s difficult to maintain a routine. Unfortunately, not getting enough shut-eye has major consequences — including being harsh on the skin.

On days with minimal Zoom meetings, it truly doesn’t matter what we look like. That’s why tie-dye sweatsuits and pajamas have become daily uniforms — and we often skip makeup entirely. But when it’s time to make a virtual appearance, appearing refreshed is necessary — which is exactly why shoppers are swiping on this hydrating eye cream as a little pick-me-up!

Get the Starry De-Buff Eye Balm with Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine with free shipping for $28, available from Kopari Beauty!

Proper rest and lots of water are essential in order to maintain a clear complexion, but occasionally, it feels impossible to do it all. Naturally, those days tend to be when there’s a catch-up on the calendar that requires putting your best face forward. Unless you have a professional lighting set-up at home, there’s a chance you’ve stressed about your appearance too. That’s where this eye balm from Kopari Beauty comes into play — it will give your under-eye area the moisture it needs to look less puffy and totally fresh. Plus, shoppers say that it has a bit of sheen to it, which is practically an Instagram filter come to life!

The formula of this eye treatment includes caffeine, hyaluronic acid and rosehip seed oil, which all work together to help your eyes look more awake and youthful. You can apply this product over the eyes and on your brow bone before putting on makeup, or you can wear it on its own if you prefer a more natural, dewy look.

Shoppers also say that this balm smoothes out the under-eye area and instantly makes it seem brighter! It can also help soften the fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes, and over time, it may actually cause your dark circles to fade away altogether. They note that this is a non-irritating product, which is ideal because the skin around the eyes is super sensitive. This is a buzz-worthy product to throw on right after washing your face in the morning, but you can use it any time your eyes need a little refresher!

