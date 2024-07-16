Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ready to take on aging? Sometimes it feels like a fruitless fight — there’s so much working against us, genetically and environmentally. Aging is a gift, but it wouldn’t hurt to feel better and better as the number of candles on our birthday cake multiplies.

Eating well and exercising will always be key factors when it comes to health and wellness, but notable results are hard to come by as you get older. That’s where BioTrust comes in. The brand’s Ageless Muscle supplement is a premium powder with clinically-studied benefits — and it’s under $30 for Amazon Prime Day 2024!

Get the BioTrust Ageless Muscle Builder (originally $49) on sale for just $27 for Amazon Prime Day!



We’d better dive into the potential benefits of this supplement, because — spoiler alert — there are a lot. It’s been shown to lead to a 180% increase in lean muscle mass, a 400% increase in muscle function (even without exercise) and a 130% increase in strength combined with resistance training. It’s also shown a five-fold decrease in post-exercise muscle damage!

This supplement checks every box when it comes to body composition, performance, hydration and recovery. Want to promote muscle mass while reducing body fat? Hoping to increase your stamina and feel ready for your next workout faster? Looking to ditch dehydration? You’ve found the right deal.

This Ageless Muscle Builder contains four essential ingredients: myHMB, micronized creatine, betaine and vitamin D3. By their powers combined, they may leave you feeling like a whole new you. You can trust these ingredients too, as each container of this supplement is manufactured in the USA in a GMP-certified facility and undergoes third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency and safety.

This supplement also contains no artificial sweeteners and is free of GMOs, gluten, soy and dairy, keeping things allergy-friendly.

You can nab this BioTrust essential in either the yummy fruit punch flavor or an unflavored variation. You get 30 servings per pack. You can also snag a pack of two to stock up. Not a bad idea — especially on Prime Day!

