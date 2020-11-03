These Cozy Shearling-Lined Birkenstocks May Be Their Comfiest Sandals Ever

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all know and love our Birkenstock Arizona sandals. Many of Us have been fans for years, but recently, they’ve become increasingly trendy — solidifying their status as some of the most fashionable footwear in the game! While they’re seriously cute, their comfort level is unparalleled.

That’s precisely why we’re always bummed to stuff them into the back of the closet once summer ends. Luckily, Birkenstock solved this problem by updating the Arizona model with a shearling-lined treatment that’s made for fall!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Shearling with free shipping for prices starting at $125, available exclusively at Zappos!

These sandals have the same quality design that we’ve all come to expect from a pair of Birkenstocks. Most of the options available are made from suede leather, but there is also a plaid cloth version if you want a printed pair. They also feature the trademark cork sole that Birkenstock is known for. It’s contoured to mimic that natural shape of your foot, which is what makes these shoes so relaxing and easy to wear!

Best of all, the shearling that lines the sandals gives these Birkenstocks a major upgrade that we need for chillier weather! It will provide your feet with the extra warmth they crave, and the fur will look adorable when you team these sandals with socks. If you don’t want to wear them outside, these sandals are perfect as everyday house slippers.

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Shearling with free shipping for prices starting at $125, available exclusively at Zappos!

Shoppers say they love wearing these sandals both indoors and outdoors, and they’re especially great for college kids who need a casual shoe to don around campus. They don’t fully look like slippers, but they’re definitely just as comfortable! One reviewer said that “the shearling is so warm without being hot,” which is exactly what we love to hear. Nothing’s worse than overheated feet, and apparently these Birkenstocks nail the ideal temperature that we’re looking for.

Who knew a pair of Birkenstocks that was this cozy existed? We found them just in time! Now that it’s officially too cold to wear sandals into the wild, we’re thrilled these new Arizonas entered the chat. Even if we’re limited to using these sandals as slippers, we couldn’t be more excited to rock our Birkenstocks year-round!

See it: Get the Birkenstock Arizona Shearling with free shipping for prices starting at $125, available exclusively at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoe styles from Birkenstock and shop all of the latest arrivals available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!