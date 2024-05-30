Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing beats a clean home — it literally can affect your peace of mind. What’s more, having a good vacuum can elevate your cleaning process, and it can make your life easier. Are you looking for a new variation to add to your cleaning rotation? We found a versatile, nifty vacuum, and it has over 84K 5-star reviews.

The BISSELL CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum is perfect for replacing your classic option or your recent high school headed to college! It has powerful suction, and it’s lightweight. Further, it also comes with an easy empty dirt container that makes cleaning up a breeze. For those who struggle with allergies, this option also has a washable filter.

Get the BISSELL CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum for $50 (was $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 30, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this alternative, you would employ it like you would any standard vacuum. You plug it in and let it take care of the mess! Also, it comes with a removable extension wand for navigating hard-to-reach places.

While reviewing and gushing over this vacuum cleaner, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I love everything about this machine. It’s excellent for me, easy to use, and I want to describe how excellent this item is. It’s bagless, which I love. I will definitely buy more in the future when I need another one.” Another reviewer said, “I was shocked at how well this vacuum worked, especially for its tiny size. It has incredible suction and is easy to empty. The hose had equally good suction. It’s great value for the money.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile vacuum that can handle any task, both big or small, or you want to send your high school grad to their dorm with all the tools they need for a clean, efficient school year, this BISSELL vacuum could be the answer!

