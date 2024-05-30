Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

This ‘Incredible’ Bissell Compact Vacuum Is Perfect for Your College Student — Over 84K 5-Star Reviews

By
BISSELL CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing beats a clean home — it literally can affect your peace of mind. What’s more, having a good vacuum can elevate your cleaning process, and it can make your life easier. Are you looking for a new variation to add to your cleaning rotation? We found a versatile, nifty vacuum, and it has over 84K 5-star reviews.

Related: This ‘Powerful and Durable’ Car Vacuum With 165K 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for $22

The BISSELL CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum is perfect for replacing your classic option or your recent high school headed to college! It has powerful suction, and it’s lightweight. Further, it also comes with an easy empty dirt container that makes cleaning up a breeze. For those who struggle with allergies, this option also has a washable filter.

See it!

Get the BISSELL CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum for $50 (was $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 30, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this alternative, you would employ it like you would any standard vacuum. You plug it in and let it take care of the mess! Also, it comes with a removable extension wand for navigating hard-to-reach places.

While reviewing and gushing over this vacuum cleaner, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I love everything about this machine. It’s excellent for me, easy to use, and I want to describe how excellent this item is. It’s bagless, which I love. I will definitely buy more in the future when I need another one.” Another reviewer said, “I was shocked at how well this vacuum worked, especially for its tiny size. It has incredible suction and is easy to empty. The hose had equally good suction. It’s great value for the money.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile vacuum that can handle any task, both big or small, or you want to send your high school grad to their dorm with all the tools they need for a clean, efficient school year, this BISSELL vacuum could be the answer!

See it: Get the BISSELL CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum for $50 (was $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 30, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from BISSELL here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: This Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Is 42% Off at Amazon — Almost 14,000 5-Star Reviews

Anrabess Casual Loose Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! This Best-Selling Shirt Dress is 31% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!