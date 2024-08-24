Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: If there’s a way to make your cleaning routine a simpler process, most of Us will take it. Whether it’s a new product or tool, having a dedicated method can help organize the madness. Are you looking for a new vacuum? We found a nifty Bissell vacuum that will make cleaning days easier — and it’s only $29 at Amazon!

This Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum is perfect for the mom or new college student who needs a compact, transportable alternative. It’s suitable for hard floors, bare floors, carpet and upholstery and has strong suction power. Also, it comes with a crevice tool for cleaning furniture and a floor nozzle.

Get the Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum $29 (was $34) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 24, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Using this vacuum is super easy, and it’s sure to become one of your favorite cleaning tools. You can use it as a standard vacuum or transform it into a hand or stair alternative. We love how versatile this option is, as well as its affordability. Further, it only weighs 2.6 pounds and has an easy-to-use corded design.

If you’re still on the fence about trying this option, don’t be! It’s an Amazon bestseller and has a 4.3-star rating with over 67k five-star reviews!

While reviewing and gushing over this vacuum, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This vacuum is great! I wanted an extra smaller vacuum to keep upstairs so I wouldn’t have to keep carrying the bigger one up and down the steps. I was surprised at how well it picks up, especially hair from my two dogs.”

Another reviewer said, “I love my little stick vac! With hard floors and three cats that shed, I was tired of sweeping every day. This little vacuum is so easy to use that it doesn’t feel like a chore to do my floors.”

So, if you’re looking for a lightweight, simple vacuum to make your life easier or your college kid’s life better, this Bissell featherweight vacuum is perfect. Snag it right now for a steal while you can!

See it: Get the Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum $29 (was $34) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 24, 2024, but may be subject to change.

