Keeping your house clean and tidy can be a full-time job if you let it become one — seriously! From dealing with pets, kids and the spouse, finding tools that help make the clean-up process easier is essential. We found a versatile vacuum by Shark that we’re sure you’ll love — and it’s 20% off now at Amazon!

This Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum is a full-size all-in-one option that has powerful suction and is suitable for pets. Also, it has a lift-away, a detachable pod for cleaning under furniture and a detachable nozzle for cleaning above the floors and on stairs.

Further, the vacuum works with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens and easy swivel steering to easily maneuver the tool. Finally, there is a brushroll shutoff that allows you to switch between deep carpet cleaning and gentle floor cleaning instantly.

Get the Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum for $160 (was $220) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 16, 2024, but may be subject to change.

If you’re still on the fence about trying this vacuum, don’t be. The Shark NV360 has over 76,000 five-star reviews that sing its praises. So, trust Us, you’re in good hands!

While reviewing and gushing over this vacuum, a happy Amazon reviewer said, “This vacuum works great on carpets of varying heights, along with switching to hardwood floors. The swivel head is easy to get into hard-to-reach corners, along with the flexibility of the carrying canister. It’s a great deal and working awesome so far!”

One more reviewer added, “Wow is all I need to say! It really pulls up the dirt. The first time I used it, I could not believe how much it picked up. My carpet did not appear to have that amount of dirt on or in it. But it really pulled up a lot. It’s lightweight also, which is a plus.”

So, if you’re looking for a nifty, useful vacuum that will make you want to throw away your current one, this Shark upright vacuum could be the one!

