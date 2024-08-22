Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your smile clean and bright goes beyond brushing. Of course, committing to brushing at least twice a day helps stave off cavities and gum disease, but a good flosser helps to remove stubborn bacteria that cause bad breath and the deterioration of your teeth. Right now, you can get a top-rated water flosser for 35% off on Amazon!

The Bitvae C5 Water Dental Flosser is the tool you need to keep your teeth sparkling white and clean! Shoppers say it’s so good that dentists are “impressed” with their dental hygiene improvements. The visible results are thanks to the flosser’s incredible technology, which includes five steps, three modes and five intensity settings that work together to get bacteria missed by brushing. It also has a rechargeable battery that can hold power for up to 40 days! Plus, the large capacity, wide mouth reservoir holds enough water for a 60-second full mouth clean.

Get the Bitvae C5 Water Dental Flosser for $26 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

The flosser is currently the number one bestseller in the Power Dental Flossers category. Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased it in the past month. And adding to its glowing resume, over 10,100 have given the flosser a five-star rating.

“If you’re serious about oral health and looking for a more effective and enjoyable way to floss, I highly recommend trying this water flosser,” one said. “It offers a strong, pulsating water stream that effectively cleans between teeth and along the gum line. With adjustable pressure settings, you can choose from a gentle to a more intense clean. After each use, my teeth and gums feel noticeably cleaner and healthier.”

“The Bitvae C5 Water Dental Flosser is an excellent product for effectively removing debris between teeth,” another explained. “The 5 levels of intensity make it easy to adjust the flosser to a speed which is individually comfortable. Being cordless, it is easy to pack for travel, also.”

It’s an “impulse buy that changed my hygiene!” a final reviewer shared.”Bought it completely by random happenstance on, and lo and behold it has changed my dental hygiene in ways I never expected! I have permanently bonded retainers on the back of my teeth and it makes flossing a huge challenge. The settings of this water pick are extremely adjustable, from very low to blasting your skin off (I’m being sarcastic), so it really gets deep in between the teeth and gums. I’ve noticed that if I use it before I go to sleep, I wake up with better breath and my mouth just feels cleaner.”

This deal won’t last long, so hurry and add it to your cart while the dental flosser is under $30!

