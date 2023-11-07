Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Modern technology is pretty magical. What would we do without our smart phones for scrolling social media, DVR for saving shows, GPS for navigating directions, Apple watches for tracking health and Roombas for cleaning floors? These innovative inventions have changed our lives for the better! Another device that has changed the game for Us is an electric toothbrush for a deeper clean. And we just found a major deal on an award-winning model!

Pretty in pink and practical, the Usmile Electric Toothbrush achieves stain removal in style. This USB rechargeable sonic toothbrush features multiple settings so you can customize your teeth cleaning. If you want to take your oral care experience to the next level, then try this top-rated toothbrush today. On sale at Amazon ahead of Black Friday!

Get the Usmile Electric Toothbrush for just $50 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Usmile Electric Toothbrush is advanced in every way! Engineered with high-speed vibration and a 38,000 RPM amplitude, this toothbrush is like the sports car of sonic care. Sick of recharging your other electric toothbrush daily? With one single charge in the handy USB charging port, this toothbrush’s battery life can last for six months!

Available in pink, green and blue, this electric toothbrush has also earned awards for its chic design. You can proudly display this device on your countertop! It’s a work of art. There are also three brushing modes: a cleaning mode to remove stains, a sensitive mode that is extra gentle on teeth and gums and a massage mode to polish the teeth’s surface.

Lightweight, portable and convenient, this travel-friendly toothbrush even comes with a travel case for safekeeping. It’s also super quiet, an added bonus for nighttime use. Each brush head features ultra-fine bristle that is easy to remove and replace.

If you’re not totally pleased with your purchase, feel free to reach out to Usmile’s customer service team! You have a one-year warranty and 30-day satisfaction guarantee to ensure you absolutely love your new electric toothbrush.

Ditch your disposable toothbrush and elevate your brushing experience with this top-rated, top-of-the-line electric toothbrush from Usmile — on sale now at Amazon! A whiter smile is only a click away.

