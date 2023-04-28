Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Turn that frown upside down! When our teeth are bright white, we feel on top of the world. But some of Us were born with natural pearly whites, while others have had to fake it ‘til we make it. If you fall into the latter category, then we’ve got some game-changers that will give you a glistening smile.

Introducing Moon Oral Care! Backed by Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr., this line of cleaning and whitening products keep your teeth fresh and clean. You can even take the whitening pen and wipes with you on date night for post-wine touch-ups!

Below are some of the bestselling teeth whiteners from Moon. Get ready for your close-up with these oral care essentials!

Moon x Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen

“Sincerely, the product works so well, and I can see a difference within less than two days,” Jenner said. “It doesn’t hurt my sensitive teeth and I am so happy with it.”

$20.00 See It!

Moon Teeth Whitening Strips

These minty-fresh teeth whitening strips dissolve in your mouth in 15 minutes! After just two weeks, you’ll notice that your teeth look seven shades whiter.

$40.00 See It!

Moon Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste

This floride-free toothpaste whitens teeth and removes stains. I love the refreshing peppermint flavor!

$9.00 See It!

Moon Stain Prevention Teeth Wipes

Sick of staining your teeth with coffee, wine or soda? Now you can erase unwanted surface stains on the go with these sealed packs!

$14.00 See It!

Moon Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

An Allure Best of Beauty winner, this whitening device uses an LED light to whiten your teeth in just two weeks! Each kit comes with the LED light, 56 peppermint-flavored whitening strips, a sleep travel case and a USB charger.

$90.00 See It!

