Gigi Hadid Shares Her New Mom Makeup Must-Haves — All Under $20

Gigi Hadid has been an It girl from infancy, beginning her modeling career as a two-year-old for Baby Guess. And now she has a baby girl of her own! She’s not a regular mom — she’s a cool mom. The Next in Fashion host revealed some of her post-pregnancy skincare tips in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video from 2021, and we took notes.

“I would just say that we should all try to focus on taking time for ourselves,” Gigi said. “I know that sometimes I’m not washing my face these days, I don’t brush my hair for a few days. So, I just want to remind those of you watching that this is not how I look every day. Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup. Just remind yourself that you’re doing the best you can, you’re doing amazing and just give yourself grace. And if you brushed your hair this week, I’m really proud of you.”

Whether you’re a new mom figuring out your skincare routine or anyone else looking for glam guidance, you’ll benefit from these beauty products to contour your face. We’re highlighting some of the affordable picks below, all under $20! Glow like Gigi with this must-have makeup.

Maybelline Liquid Oil-Free Foundation Makeup

There are endless foundation options on the market, but this one is a tried-and-true standard for a reason. Available in so many shades!

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer

Want to enhance the formula of your concealer? Let it sit for a little bit, as Hadid advises.

Maybelline Pressed Face Powder Makeup

When it comes to her chin, the supermodel prefers a bit of shine, so she uses a tiny amount of this cost-conscious find.

Maybelline City Bronzer Powder

Double trouble! This is Maybelline’s first bronzing and contouring powder, a true one-stop shop for a glamorous glow.

Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Mascara

This eyelash extension mascara provides an impressive lifting effect that looks like a professional treatment!

Maybelline Master Strobing Stick

In order to make her look pop, Hadid applied this highlight stick on her cheeks, nose, Cupid’s bow and eyelids.

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

This popular product features hyaluronic acid in its formula. According to the brand, this will help visibly smooth lip surface and enhance lip contour all at once.

