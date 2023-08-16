Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever wished you had a magic eraser that could just scrub off the yellow tint on your teeth? It’s like the whitening effect on Photoshop but in real life! Well, now you can — thanks to the Colgate Whitening Pen! Simply apply the gel to your teeth before bed and wake up to a whiter, brighter smile in the morning. Say goodbye to stains, and hello to a glowing grin!

Read on to learn more about this popular product — which actually happens to be on sale now at Amazon!

Get the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen for just $20 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen is a travel-friendly tool that will transform the appearance of your teeth! Designed with advanced whitening technology, this formula is fueled by hydrogen peroxide for remarkable results. Safe for sensitive teeth!

Each pen has 35 nightly uses so you can touch-up on the go! Featuring a precision brush that targets the surface of each tooth and a clickable top that controls the gel amount, this pen is efficient and easy to use. Just apply a layer of gel to your teeth, go to sleep and brush your teeth again in the morning. Your smile will be shining before you know it!

Get the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen for just $20 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

With over 50,000 reviews on Amazon, this Colgate teeth whitening pen is a bestseller. One customer called this product a “game-changer,” adding, “Its convenient design allows for effortless application before bedtime, and I wake up to noticeably whiter teeth. The gel formula targets tough stains, and I’ve seen remarkable improvements in just a few uses.”

Another shopper said, “The Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen has become my go-to teeth stain remover, providing remarkable results in just a few uses. This innovative teeth whitening pen is incredibly convenient and easy to use. I simply apply the gel to my teeth before bedtime, and it works its magic overnight.” And one reviewer raved, “I love this product because its working while I sleep! I have clearly seen a difference in just 3 days! Super easy to use, discreet, and easy to bring on the go if needed!”

Sick of coffee stains crashing the party? Give your smile a glow-up with the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen!

See it! Get the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen for just $20 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Colgate here and explore more oral care products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: